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Two shot with BB gun at naked bike ride in downtown L.A.

World Naked Bike Ride LA passes City Hall during its 17th annual ride in 2024.
World Naked Bike Ride LA passes City Hall during its 17th annual ride in 2024.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Itzel Luna
By Itzel Luna
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  • Two men were shot with a BB gun near downtown L.A.’s 19th annual naked bike ride.
  • The men suffered lacerations and were treated at the scene after police responded around 11 a.m.
  • Police say a man dressed in all black and riding a scooter opened fire with the BB gun near the event’s starting point, then was arrested and jailed awaiting booking.

Two people were shot with a BB gun in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning, around the time of the city’s 19th annual naked bike ride.

Two adult males were shot and treated for lacerations at the scene, said Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Officer Charles Miller.

Police were dispatched at around 11 a.m. to the corner of Temple and Alameda streets. The bike ride began at 10 a.m. near that intersection, and was set to end at around noon, according to the event’s schedule.

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It’s not confirmed whether the victims were participating in the naked bike ride, Miller said. The event’s starting point was at a parking lot on the corner of Temple and Alameda streets, where the incident took place, according to the event’s Instagram account.

The event’s organizers didn’t immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

The suspect, an adult male, wore all black and traveled on a scooter. He was later taken into custody and is in jail awaiting booking, Miller said.

The annual event is part of World Naked Bike Ride, an international grassroots movement created to promote positive body image and encourage safer roads for cyclists. The bike rides take place in 70 cities nationwide and each draw hundreds of nude or semi-nude cyclists each year.

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Cyclists (from left) Randy Rodriguez, Chris Lynch and Mary Cadien take a "selfie" wearing only a tie as they join thousands of others at Normandale Park in Portland, Ore., on Saturday for the 11th annual World Naked Bike Ride.
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Column: World Naked Bike Ride, returning to L.A., is garbed in a cause

One of the fine ensemble pieces of this weekend, one of the great team efforts, will be the bike ride starting outside Dodger Stadium, winding its way downtown, through Chinatown and back to Chavez Ravine, a valiant effort.

This year’s event held two 7- and 9-mile bike rides through downtown Los Angeles. Nudity is not required, though cyclists were encouraged to “ride as bare as you dare,” according to the event’s rules posted on social media.

Some cyclists attend naked, while others cover their bodies in paint, and bike in unison down L.A.’s streets. The bike ride is a permitted event by the LAPD, according to the organization’s Instagram account.

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Itzel Luna

Itzel Luna is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She is originally from the San Fernando Valley and previously worked as a breaking news intern at The Times in 2022. Most recently, she interned for the entertainment and lifestyle section at the Associated Press. Her work can also be found at the Wall Street Journal, USA Today and CalMatters. Luna graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology with data science and a master’s degree in data journalism.

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