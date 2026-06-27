Woman fatally stabbed ex-boyfriend who broke into her Arleta home

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A woman fatally stabbed her ex-boyfriend after he broke into her home and physically assaulted her early Saturday morning.

The woman called 911 at around 3:35 a.m. and Los Angeles Police were dispatched to the 9200 block of Nagle Avenue in Arleta, according to a press release.

The ex-boyfriend, identified by police as Ruben Valle, broke into the woman’s home through a window, she said. 23-year-old Valle was found deceased at the scene, the release stated.

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The woman, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital “with evidence of multiple blunt force injuries,” according to the release.

Police are investigating the incident as a justifiable homicide, according to the release.

It’s unclear if the woman is in custody as of Saturday evening. Los Angeles Police Department didn’t immediately respond to calls from The Times for comment.