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Woman fatally stabbed ex-boyfriend who broke into her Arleta home

Los Angeles Police Department headquarters.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Itzel Luna
By Itzel Luna
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  • Police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man as a justifiable homicide.

A woman fatally stabbed her ex-boyfriend after he broke into her home and physically assaulted her early Saturday morning.

The woman called 911 at around 3:35 a.m. and Los Angeles Police were dispatched to the 9200 block of Nagle Avenue in Arleta, according to a press release.

The ex-boyfriend, identified by police as Ruben Valle, broke into the woman’s home through a window, she said. 23-year-old Valle was found deceased at the scene, the release stated.

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The woman, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital “with evidence of multiple blunt force injuries,” according to the release.

Police are investigating the incident as a justifiable homicide, according to the release.

It’s unclear if the woman is in custody as of Saturday evening. Los Angeles Police Department didn’t immediately respond to calls from The Times for comment.

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Itzel Luna

Itzel Luna is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She is originally from the San Fernando Valley and previously worked as a breaking news intern at The Times in 2022. Most recently, she interned for the entertainment and lifestyle section at the Associated Press. Her work can also be found at the Wall Street Journal, USA Today and CalMatters. Luna graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology with data science and a master’s degree in data journalism.

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