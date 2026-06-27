Hostage call leads LAPD to illegal gambling operation in Koreatown; 26 detained

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Twenty-six people were detained at an illegal gambling site in Koreatown early Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police responded to a tip of a gunman holding someone hostage just after 4 a.m. at the 3400 block of West 8th Street near Kingsley Drive, said LAPD spokesperson Officer Charles Miller.

Police found an abandoned warehouse that was used as an illegal gambling site. Twenty-six people were detained and six of them were arrested on outstanding warrants.

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“We had a radio call of a male armed with a gun, and officers discovered an illegal gambling operation,” Miller said.

The alleged gunman and hostage were not found at the scene and no injuries were reported, Miller said.

Those arrested are in jail awaiting booking and no other information was available, he said. The rest of the people detained were released.

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Video footage obtained by KTLA shows around a dozen police officers with tactical gear outside the building. Nearly two dozen people appear detained with hand restraints.