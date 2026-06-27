Pedestrian killed in Saturday morning accident in downtown L.A.

A pedestrian died early Saturday after they were struck by a vehicle near an offramp of the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles near West 8th Place and Garland Avenue. The California Highway Patrol is investigating.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A pedestrian was killed early Saturday after they were struck by a vehicle near an offramp of the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call just after 4 a.m. Saturday, near West 8th Place and Garland Avenue, for a car crash involving a pedestrian. When they arrived, emergency personnel found one person dead and another person they transported to a hospital, said Lyndsey Lantz, a department spokesperson.

California Highway Patrol remained on the scene as of 8:30 a.m.

A video from OnScene.TV showed officers standing around a black Cadillac sedan with its front passenger headlight and fender destroyed.

Advertisement

A person sat on the pavement behind the car, talking to officers. Later, officers led the person around the scene. Soon, the person is seen hiding their face with a Spider-Man blanket as they collapse, screaming as another person hugs them.

A few officers were gathered outside a gray pop-up canopy with its sides partially in the road. No information was available Saturday morning about whether anyone was inside.