Pedestrian killed in Saturday morning accident in downtown L.A.
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A pedestrian was killed early Saturday after they were struck by a vehicle near an offramp of the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call just after 4 a.m. Saturday, near West 8th Place and Garland Avenue, for a car crash involving a pedestrian. When they arrived, emergency personnel found one person dead and another person they transported to a hospital, said Lyndsey Lantz, a department spokesperson.
California Highway Patrol remained on the scene as of 8:30 a.m.
A video from OnScene.TV showed officers standing around a black Cadillac sedan with its front passenger headlight and fender destroyed.
A person sat on the pavement behind the car, talking to officers. Later, officers led the person around the scene. Soon, the person is seen hiding their face with a Spider-Man blanket as they collapse, screaming as another person hugs them.
A few officers were gathered outside a gray pop-up canopy with its sides partially in the road. No information was available Saturday morning about whether anyone was inside.