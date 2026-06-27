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Pedestrian killed in Saturday morning accident in downtown L.A.

A black sedan that was traveling Eastbound on James M. Wood struck a tent, killing a homeless man.
A pedestrian died early Saturday after they were struck by a vehicle near an offramp of the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles near West 8th Place and Garland Avenue. The California Highway Patrol is investigating.
(OnScene.TV)
Jaclyn Cosgrove.
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
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A pedestrian was killed early Saturday after they were struck by a vehicle near an offramp of the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call just after 4 a.m. Saturday, near West 8th Place and Garland Avenue, for a car crash involving a pedestrian. When they arrived, emergency personnel found one person dead and another person they transported to a hospital, said Lyndsey Lantz, a department spokesperson.

California Highway Patrol remained on the scene as of 8:30 a.m.

A video from OnScene.TV showed officers standing around a black Cadillac sedan with its front passenger headlight and fender destroyed.

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A person sat on the pavement behind the car, talking to officers. Later, officers led the person around the scene. Soon, the person is seen hiding their face with a Spider-Man blanket as they collapse, screaming as another person hugs them.

A few officers were gathered outside a gray pop-up canopy with its sides partially in the road. No information was available Saturday morning about whether anyone was inside.

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Jaclyn Cosgrove

Jaclyn Cosgrove covers the (great!) outdoors at the Los Angeles Times. They started at The Times in 2017 and have written about wildfires, culture, protests, crime and county government. In 2022, they managed For Your Mind, a yearlong mental health project. Cosgrove is originally from rural Oklahoma and is a proud Oklahoma State University graduate.

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