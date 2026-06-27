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Ahoy! SoCal deputies recover boat stolen from Marina del Rey Sea Scouts

A 30-foot sailboat stolen in mid-March from a local scouting nonprofit was recovered.
A 30-foot sailboat stolen in mid-March from a local scouting nonprofit was recovered Monday by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.
(Marina Del Rey Sheriff’s Station)
Jaclyn Cosgrove.
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
Staff Writer Follow

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A 30-foot sailboat stolen in mid-March from a local scouting nonprofit was recovered Monday by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities arrested a 41-year-old man the following day on suspicion of possession of stolen property and possession of narcotics for sales, according to the LASD.

The vessel, named Island Hopper, belongs to Ship 16, a unit of the Sea Scouts, a program of Scouting America. The program is for young people ages 14 to 20 to build leadership qualities and learn boating skills.

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Deputies responded about 9:15 a.m. March 17 near the docks in Marina del Rey about the stolen 1979 Islander sailboat.

Deputies, along with a community member, recovered the stolen vessel over three months later along with other property on the boat also believed to be stolen.

The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect’s name has not been released.

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Jaclyn Cosgrove

Jaclyn Cosgrove covers the (great!) outdoors at the Los Angeles Times. They started at The Times in 2017 and have written about wildfires, culture, protests, crime and county government. In 2022, they managed For Your Mind, a yearlong mental health project. Cosgrove is originally from rural Oklahoma and is a proud Oklahoma State University graduate.

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