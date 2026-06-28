California prisons clamp down on overtime, limit access to classes for incarcerated people

Incarcerated people study to take the GED exam at San Quentin State Prison in July 2023.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is restricting access to rehabilitative programming for incarcerated people as it clamps down on overtime spending before the end of its financial year.

Hundreds of rehabilitative programs operate throughout California prisons, including restorative justice, violence prevention, higher education, creative arts expression, and entrepreneurial training.

The rollback began earlier this month and will end June 30, according to documents obtained by CalMatters. Corrections spokesperson Terri Hardy described the limitations as a “cost-saving measure.” The department did not respond to a detailed list of questions, including which prisons and programs have been affected.

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Since 2022, the department’s overall budget has remained about flat, about $18 billion a year, despite recent cuts that include five prison closures.

Lawmakers at budget hearings earlier this year pressed Corrections Secretary Jeff Macomber to tighten spending as the department asked for additional $91 million in ongoing funding to cover unbudgeted personnel costs. The department last month also proposed an additional $100 million in workers compensation.

The California Correctional Peace Officers Assn., the union that represents state prison guards, did not respond to CalMatters’ requests for an interview.

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Tony Tafoya, who’s been incarcerated since 2012, said he’s never seen anything like this. Tafoya said the scaleback has had the biggest effect on college classes. He’s enrolled in Mount Tamalpais College at San Quentin, but said his math class has missed out on 12 days of instruction.

“I feel like I’m falling behind,” he said. “There’s a lot of healing that comes from going to school. It provides humanity. It makes me feel like I’m actually seen as a person. I feel like that’s what’s being missed out on.”

Programs at Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga have also been interrupted, including a civic education pilot program. The program, run by the organization Initiate Justice, includes just over a dozen incarcerated people who helped draft legislation to improve social emotional learning in the K-12 school system. Assembly Bill 1851, written by Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson), is sailing through the Legislature and scheduled for an education committee hearing on Wednesday.

Antoinette Ratcliffe, executive director of Initiate Justice, said the group “thrives off of active and live discussion, off of meaningful exploration.” The severing of that connection disrupts the learning experience and practical application of the programming, she said.

“We have made it a goal across the Legislature to make rehabilitative programming a priority so to continue to see disruptions like this feels counter to what we agreed upon as a state,” she said. “It feels like a let down.”

Other advocates have echoed those sentiments. Danica Rodarmel, a criminal justice reform lobbyist, said any disruption in people’s ability to access programming affects their mental health and well-being. The completion of a program or certificate, she said, is often a determining factor in people’s ability to be granted parole.

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“Limiting people’s ability to engage in pro-social activities is contradictory to the goals of maintaining safe prisons both for the people who are incarcerated but also for the people who work there,” she said.

Mihalovich writes for CalMatters.