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U.S. military searching for Marine missing off San Diego coast

The USS Anchorage in Alaska's Cook Inlet
The USS Anchorage, an amphibious transport dock based at Naval Base San Diego, is pictured in Alaska’s Cook Inlet in 2013.
(Mark Thiessen / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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  • Multiple agencies are searching San Diego for a U.S. Marine who vanished during a nighttime training exercise from the USS Anchorage on Thursday.
  • The Navy has shifted from search-and-rescue to recovery operations, withholding the Marine’s name while crews scour roughly 2,400 square miles with military ships and aircraft.
  • It is the second time in six weeks the U.S. military has mounted a major search for missing personnel, following fatal training accidents involving soldiers in Morocco.

SAN DIEGO — Multiple agencies continued to search Sunday for a U.S. Marine who went missing during a training exercise off the coast of San Diego, military officials said.

Crews began searching for the Marine early Thursday morning, shortly after midnight, according to a Navy news release. The Marine was reported missing from the USS Anchorage during integrated training between the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

It’s at least the second time in six weeks that the U.S. military has searched for missing members. The remains of the second of two Army soldiers who went missing during while off duty from military exercises in Morocco were recovered in May, the Army said, ending a multinational search operation that deployed air, naval and artificial intelligence assets.

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“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all who are affected during this difficult time,” the Navy said in the news release last week about the missing Marine.

The Navy transitioned from search-and-rescue efforts to a search-and-recovery operation Friday evening. The Marine’s name was being withheld pending the notification of family.

The search has covered about 2,400 square miles and involved three surface ships and 12 aircraft from the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Air Force, officials said.

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The USS Anchorage is an amphibious transport dock ship based at Naval Base San Diego.

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