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Beach Boys’ Mike Love selling Lake Tahoe mansion for $43 million

Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love's $43 million mansion amid a conifer forest along Lake Tahoe's north shore.
Beach Boys’ Mike Love is selling his Lake Tahoe home surrounded by six acres of forest land.
(Ali Rivera, AliRivera Photography)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Haggerty
By Noah Haggerty
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The vast Lake Tahoe estate of Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love, complete with a theater, wine tasting room, ice-skating rink and sauna, could be yours — for the small price of $43 million.

Love has called the mansion home for more than four decades, with “much of Love’s work” taking shape on the property, according to the online listing.

With his children now grown, Love and his wife decided to sell the home, according to the real estate agency. At nearly 19,000 square feet, it’s a bit big for two people.

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The estate, in Incline Village, Nev., boasts 10 bedrooms, 12 full baths and panoramic views of the lake’s north shore and the Sierra Nevada. It’s surrounded by a six-acre preservation full of towering conifers.

A staircase in Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love's $43 million mansion.
The Tahoe home, with light wood and river rock, has a theater, recording studio and ice-skating rink.
(Ali Rivera, AliRivera Photography)

An old recording studio, still adorned with a grand piano, now exists more as a lounging space. Instruments were replaced with couches; the control room is now a walk-in closet.

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The “great room” — the home’s centerpiece — hosts a two-story fireplace with a glowing water feature mimicking rainfall above it. Sweeping, retractable patio doors in the kitchen open up to a dual-barbecue outdoor cooking space. The theater is complete with massage chairs and a “dedicated popcorn station.”

Outside, residents and guests can enjoy a 10-person hot tub, pool, custom skating rink (and complementary ice skates) and trampoline. There’s also a guesthouse for the caretaker.

The pool and sauna at Mike Love's $43 million mansion.
The mansion, listed at $43 million, has a pool and sauna.
(Ali Rivera, AliRivera Photography)

Love, 85, co-founded the Beach Boys in 1961 with cousins Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson, and friend Al Jardine. The band played thousands of shows and sold more than 100 million records. Love is now a member of both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Although Brian Wilson was widely regarded as a musical savant and the innovator of the group, Love received co-writing credit on classics including “California Girls” and “Good Vibrations.” All three Wilson brothers have died.

Love is still playing with longtime touring band members, including at the Hollywood Bowl on July 2, 3 and 4.

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“I think we’ve got a good several years to go,” Love told The Times last year, shortly before departing his Lake Tahoe home for a string of shows.

Times staff writer Itzel Luna contributed to this report.

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Noah Haggerty

Noah Haggerty is an environment and science reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering wildfire in the American West. A graduate of Northeastern University, he has a background in physics research, focusing on spacecraft propulsion and fusion energy. Haggerty joined The Times in 2024 as an AAAS Mass Media Fellow.

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