California man accused of recording nude women in tanning booths. Prosecutors call for harsher penalties

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A San Luis Obispo County man has been charged with a slew of misdemeanors after prosecutors say he secretly recorded nude women while they were in tanning booths at a fitness center, according to prosecutors.

Kyle Combs, 40, of Grover Beach is facing 12 misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy following an investigation into possible recordings at an Arroyo Grande fitness center, according to a press release from the San Luis County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors did not say how Combs’ crimes were discovered or whether he was a member or an employee of the facility.

San Luis Obispo County Dist. Atty. Dan Dow said that despite the “deeply disturbing” allegations, his office was limited to charging Combs with misdemeanors. He said such a crime can only be upgraded to a felony under certain circumstances, such as if the victims were children or the suspect had prior convictions.

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Dow called on Californians to contact their state legislators to urge a change to state law to allow for harsher penalties for such a crime.

“Secretly recording women while they are nude inside tanning booths is a deeply disturbing violation of privacy, dignity, and personal security,” Dow said in a statement. “People using a gym or fitness center should never have to fear that they are being watched or recorded in one of their most private moments.”

Combs is accused of secretly using a device to view or record women while they were nude in tanning booths at the Arroyo Grande Planet Fitness several times from July through December last year.

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Prosecutors said there was evidence of Combs engaging in similar crimes earlier in 2025, but those incidents were outside the statute of limitations.

Prosecutors urged any woman who used the tanning or red-light therapy rooms at the Arroyo Grande Planet Fitness during 2025 and has not yet spoken with investigators to contact Arroyo Grande Police Detective Brandon Earnest at (805) 473-5110 ext. 7021.