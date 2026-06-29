1 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at street takeover in Carson

Google street view of the intersection of Charles Willard Street and Harmon Avenue in Carson, where one person was killed and six other wounded in a shooting that took place during a street takeover.

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One person was killed and six others wounded in a mass shooting during a street takeover in Carson on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded near Charles Willard Street and Harmon Avenue around 3 a.m. to a report of three people being injured by gunfire, according to a sheriff’s department news release.

Deputies found three men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the release.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department pronounced one person dead at the scene, according to the release. The two other victims were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

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Investigators found that four more people went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

There was a street takeover at the intersection where the shooting occurred.

The incident is still under investigation. Police have urged anyone who was at the takeover to provide information to the authorities.

A witness told KTLA that the gunman approached one of the victims and opened fire.

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“He started walking toward the victim and started shooting at him,” she said. “That’s when I started running, and after that I heard four more shots going on.”