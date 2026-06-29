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Driver who was allegedly doing over 100 mph charged with murder in death of LAPD officer

Los Angeles Police sergeant Shiou Deng
Los Angeles Police Sgt. Shiou Deng was killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Monday on the 405 while stopped to help motorists on the freeway.
(Los Angeles Police Department )
EL SEGUNDO, CA-DECEMBER 14, 2023:James Queally, staff writer, Los Angeles Times (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By James Queally
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  • Mario Joseph Bickham, 36, was charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of LAPD Sgt. Shiou Deng and Jesus Garcia, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.
  • Deng, a 26-year veteran of the LAPD, was hit while responding to a crash that involved Garcia on the 405 Freeway last year.
  • Prosecutors said Bickham had a history of driving at excessive speeds, including another incident where he was cited for driving 105 miles per hour.

A man who was allegedly driving at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour was charged Monday with murder for slamming into a Los Angeles police officer who pulled to the side of the 405 Freeway to help another motorist, prosecutors said.

Mario Joseph Bickham, 36, was charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of LAPD Sgt. Shiou Deng and Jesus Garcia, 34, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday. Prosecutors allege Bickham was traveling at approximately 112 miles per hour near the Getty Center exit around 2 a.m. on June 23, 2025, when he plowed into Deng, who had just exited his car to help Garcia, according to court records.

Deng, a 26-year veteran of the department, was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time later.

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Garcia’s vehicle had just been struck by another car and was disabled. Another vehicle traveling at 70 miles per hour had crashed into the median barrier to avoid striking Garcia just before Deng pulled up, according to a motion seeking to deny Bickham from being granted bail.

Prosecutors said Bickham had a history of driving at excessive speeds. The month before the deadly collision, a California Highway Patrol officer cited Bickham for driving at 105 miles per hour, according to the complaint filed by prosecutors. He had also been involved in multiple car accidents dating back to 2014, according to the bail motion. He has no other criminal history, records show.

It was not immediately clear who Bickham’s attorney was or when he would make his first appearance in court.

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Deng spent much of his career assigned to the LAPD’s Mental Evaluation Unit, which helps officers respond to crisis calls. He was survived by his wife and stepdaughter, and was the primary caretaker for his elderly parents at the time of his death, department officials said last year.

“He brought light to a lot of situations especially during the academy and throughout... He did the best he could, the entire time he was in the department ... He embodies all the core values that we stand for here,” LAPD Det. Victor Lopez said of his fallen colleague last year.

After his death, scores of mourners gathered outside the West L.A. station house where Deng worked to celebrate his time on the job.

Colleagues and friends remembered him as a cop who wanted to make a difference. Deng, some recalled, never lost his cheerful attitude, even when he took on challenging roles as a gang cop on the city’s south end.

“He was known for putting others before himself and never seeking recognition and always showing up for those who needed help,” LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said at a news conference Monday.

Times Staff Writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.

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James Queally

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts, the district attorney’s office and juvenile justice issues for the Los Angeles Times.

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