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Man arrested after allegedly throwing concrete chunks at LAPD from high-rise building in downtown L.A.

A man is taken into custody by police.
A person who was throwing chunks of concrete at police from the roof of a building in downtown Los Angeles was taken into custody early Monday morning, according to authorities.
(KeyNews)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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A man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly throwing chunks of concrete at police from a high-rise building in downtown Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of victim in need of medical assistance at 2:30 a.m. on South Broadway, according to the LAPD. The person was hospitalized for unknown reasons.

Police then observed a man throwing concrete from the roof of a nearby building at their vehicles and arrested him, according to the LAPD. He was not identified by authorities.

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“Upon arrival, officers identified the suspect with the assistance of an airship overhead,” LAPD Sgt. Jesus Salazar told KTLA. “They contained the area, made the approach, and took the suspect into custody.”

Salazar said the man also threw a fire extinguisher from the 10th floor of a high-rise building. He said some squad cars were damaged, but no officers were injured.

“It was a dangerous [situation], so it was paramount for us to contain the scene,” he said.

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Video of the scene showed broken chunks of concrete on the street.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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