SoCal kids roasting marshmallows airlifted to burn center after tabletop fireplace jets out flames

A type of tabletop fireplace that uses isopropol alcohol has been recalled. Two Southern California children and an adult were injured while using one over the weekend, officials said.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A tabletop fireplace that was recalled after it was linked to two deaths in the United States is apparently still injuring consumers, with two children in Southern California rushed to the hospital over the weekend with serious burns, according to officials.

Firefighters responded to the 500 block of the Strand North at a beachfront property, less than a mile north of the Oceanside pier, around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Oceanside Fire Department said in a news release.

Officials said that several children outside in a patio area were roasting marshmallows on a device called Flikr Fire, a tabletop fireplace kit that uses rubbing alcohol for fuel and was recalled in 2024. Adults were also present.

Advertisement

“During use, the device suddenly flashed, sending flames toward the children and igniting their clothing,” officials said.

According to the department, adults nearby extinguished the flames by pouring water on the children until paramedics arrived.

Two children, who were not identified, were burned and airlifted to a burn center at the UC San Diego hospital for specialized treatment. The children remain hospitalized, and it’s unclear what their condition is.

Advertisement

“One of the children’s fathers, who sustained minor burn injuries, was transported by ground ambulance to the same burn center, where he was reunited with his family,” officials said.

Flikr Fire, which was previously sold on Amazon, is a round personal fireplace that is sold to consumers for indoor or outdoor use. To use the tabletop fireplace, consumers were instructed to pour isopropyl alcohol within an inch of the top of the fireplace and then light the alcohol with a long-handled lighter.

The tabletop fireplace was recalled in December of 2024 by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The agency announced two deaths and serious burn injuries associated with the product.

In a news release, the commission said Flikr Fire tabletop fireplaces could cause uncontrollable fires “in which flames burn across the surface of pooled or spilled alcohol, as well as flame jetting from fuel containers, resulting in serious or fatal burns.”

Flame jetting contributed to the June 2024 death of an elderly couple who were seriously burned after a third person attempted to refill a tabletop fireplace that appeared to be extinguished.

In at least three other incidents, Flikr Fire use resulted in third- or fourth-degree burns to extensive areas of consumers’ bodies, the commission stated.

Advertisement

Canadian health officials also issued a recall notice on the product following one burn injury in January 2025.

The manufacturer of Flikr Fire is no longer is business.

The tabletop fireplaces were previously sold between 2018 and 2024 and ranged in price from $35 to $105. The products were available through online retailers including on Amazon, Bespoke Post, Faire, Shopify, Hirsch, Huckberry, Touch of Modern, Macy’s, Nordstrom, CB2 and Neiman Marcus.

“Incidents involving tabletop fire devices fueled with rubbing alcohol and other flammable liquids have been reported in other parts of the country, resulting in serious and life-altering burn injuries, particularly to children,” fire officials said in a statement. “These incidents highlight how alcohol vapors can ignite unexpectedly, creating a sudden flash fire even during what appears to be normal use.”

