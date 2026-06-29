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Photos: Hospital of Emotions pop-up exhibition

A white room covered floor to ceiling in Twister-like dots
Jeremy Duval is immersed Saturday in the Twister theme room created by artist Javiera Estrada in the Joy Department at the Hospital of Emotions at St. Vincent Hospital.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Genaro Molina, of Photo stands for a portrait
By Genaro Molina
Staff Photographer Follow

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The Hospital of Emotions is a large-scale immersive pop-up exhibition in Los Angeles, where art, architecture and emotion come together inside a real hospital building.

For a limited time, a former hospital is transformed into a living museum of emotions. Seventy artists take over more than 80 hospital rooms across four full floors, creating site-specific immersive environments. Each room explores a different human emotion — joy and love, fear and hope, sadness and gratitude, anger and resilience.

A child looks into a room filled with colorful monstrous figures.
A young visitor looks over the installation by artist Guy “Diaz” Bloom in the Resilience Department of the Hospital of Emotions Bloom says the artwork’s bright, chaotic graffiti and life-sized monsters represent hidden emotions.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
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Two people stand in a hallway filled with black-and-white images.
Visitors spend time with artist Grisha Stepanian’s installation in the Fear Department at the Hospital of Emotions. Stepanian’s installation was inspired by the 15 months he lived in immigration detention after leaving Russia in 2022.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A woman laughs outside a room with a large fried egg on a hospital bed.
A visitor passes by the installation by artist Melan Allen titled “The Eggsibition” in the Resilience Department.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Two people look into funhouse mirrors.
Ziya Muley and her father, Deepak Muley, visit the installation by artist Rebecca Ann Carver in the Joy Department at the Hospital of Emotions.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A person in a white coat passes a room with a red-lit fetus in a jar.
LaTalya Gaffney, in reflection, plays Dr. Kindness outside artist Jonathan Elkies’ installation in the Resilience Department. Characters dressed like doctors with names like Dr. Feelgood and Dr. Kindness are part of the art experience.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Illuminated figures stand around a hospital bed.
People visit the Hospital of Emotions on Saturday at St. Vincent Hospital.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

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Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography. He was part of the team that was a finalist for the 2026 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography.

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