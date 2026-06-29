Photos: Hospital of Emotions pop-up exhibition

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The Hospital of Emotions is a large-scale immersive pop-up exhibition in Los Angeles, where art, architecture and emotion come together inside a real hospital building.

For a limited time, a former hospital is transformed into a living museum of emotions. Seventy artists take over more than 80 hospital rooms across four full floors, creating site-specific immersive environments. Each room explores a different human emotion — joy and love, fear and hope, sadness and gratitude, anger and resilience.

A young visitor looks over the installation by artist Guy “Diaz” Bloom in the Resilience Department of the Hospital of Emotions Bloom says the artwork’s bright, chaotic graffiti and life-sized monsters represent hidden emotions. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

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Visitors spend time with artist Grisha Stepanian’s installation in the Fear Department at the Hospital of Emotions. Stepanian’s installation was inspired by the 15 months he lived in immigration detention after leaving Russia in 2022. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

A visitor passes by the installation by artist Melan Allen titled “The Eggsibition” in the Resilience Department. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Ziya Muley and her father, Deepak Muley, visit the installation by artist Rebecca Ann Carver in the Joy Department at the Hospital of Emotions. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

LaTalya Gaffney, in reflection, plays Dr. Kindness outside artist Jonathan Elkies’ installation in the Resilience Department. Characters dressed like doctors with names like Dr. Feelgood and Dr. Kindness are part of the art experience. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)