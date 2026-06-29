Woman pinned under Tesla in fatal crash at Simi Valley shopping center

Police say a woman was killed Monday when a motorist drove onto the sidewalk outside a cafe in Simi Valley.

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A woman was killed and two people were injured on Monday when a Tesla SUV drove onto the sidewalk in a shopping center in Simi Valley, police said.

Simi Valley police received a call at 2:30 p.m. reporting that a Tesla had crashed outside of Urbane Cafe at 2091 Madera Road, Unit A, and a woman was hurt. When officers arrived, they found a woman, who had been walking on the sidewalk, pinned under the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene, said Simi Valley Police Sgt. Rick Morton.

“We’re still in the primary investigation stages,” Morton said, “but what we know from surveillance video from neighboring businesses is that the Tesla was being driven northbound through the Target parking lot, attempted to turn right eastbound to go toward Madera but didn’t make the turn and went over the sidewalk.”

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The driver, described by police as an elderly woman, was taken to the hospital with complaints of pain to her chest and arm. There were four children in the car at the time of the crash, and one was taken to a hospital by a family member “as a precaution” for abrasions, Morton said.

Footage from the scene showed the Tesla stopped in the area where there is outdoor seating for the cafe.

The woman who was killed has not been publicly identified. No arrests have been made, and the cause of the crash is still being investigated.