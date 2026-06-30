Ballot proposal to pave the way for noncitizen voting in L.A. is pulled at the last minute

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The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to pull a measure from the Nov. 3 ballot that would have created a pathway to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections.

The council, on a unanimous vote, sent the draft ballot language to a committee for additional study after several councilmembers said it had not been properly vetted.

Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez, who proposed the idea two months ago, acknowledged that he had not done enough outreach, saying he had received letters from members of the Black community voicing concerns.

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“I grew up in South Central Los Angeles. The Black and Brown solidarity is deep to me, and means something to me, and I don’t want this to be something that gets pushed through that is seen as a negative, something negative for the city of Los Angeles,” he said.

He said he would keep pushing for the proposal for a future election so that when it passes, the city can have a “big celebration.”

The measure would have asked voters to authorize the City Council to pass an ordinance allowing noncitizens to cast ballots in L.A. city and school board elections. But many of the details had not yet been worked out, such as which groups would receive the franchise and whether Los Angeles County election officials would be capable of adopting such a system.

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These questions were raised again Tuesday by Councilmember Traci Park, who two weeks ago voted “yes” on the proposal, but this time said that too much is still unknown about how the proposal would work. She voiced fears about how the city would protect noncitizen voters if federal immigration agents showed up to polling places.

“My concern here is that if this goes to the ballot, the voters won’t really know what they’re voting for, because we don’t really know either,” she said. “These are things that should be figured out well in advance before we put anything in the charter at all.”

Councilmember John Lee held up a print-out of a warning on the San Francisco elections website. San Francisco allows noncitizens to vote in school board elections, and the website includes a notice stating: “Any information you provide to the Department of Elections, including your name and address, may be obtained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other agencies, organizations, and individuals.”

“Given the experience of the only California city that currently allows noncitizen voting, it is not fear mongering to raise these concerns,” he said. “They are real issues that must be addressed before Los Angeles asks voters to approve a similar system.

Soto-Martínez said he viewed the warnings from Lee and Park as fear mongering, noting that immigrant rights groups were ready to move forward with his proposal.

“This country was created by people taking courage and pushing so that everyone can have the right to vote,” he said.

