Health officials warn of West Nile virus in mosquito in Alhambra, human infection in Long Beach

In this photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito sits on a person’s skin.

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Health authorities are warning residents to take precautions after the deadly West Nile virus was detected in a mosquito caught in the San Gabriel Valley.

The announcement comes on the heels of the first human case of the virus reported in Long Beach.

West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne infection that could be fatal to humans and some wildlife, according to the California Department of Public Health.

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The virus was detected in a mosquito collected from a surveillance trap in the city of Alhambra, the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District announced Monday.

“West Nile virus is a recurring concern in our region because it is endemic to our area,” said Tristan Hallum, director of the agency’s scientific programs.

Although most West Nile human infections are not fatal, Hallum warned that there is no cure or human vaccine for the virus.

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“The key to staying safe and protecting your health is to prevent mosquito bites,” he said.

Last week, the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services reported its first human case of West Nile virus. The infected person was hospitalized with neuroinvasive illness — a condition that results in the brain and surrounding tissues becoming inflamed, possibly leading to permanent brain damage and even death, according to the Mayo Clinic. The person, whose identity was not released, is currently recovering at home, according to the department.

How common is West Nile virus in California?

West Nile virus is common in the United States, especially in California and even more so in Los Angeles County because the mosquito species that can transmit the virus is native to the Southern California area.

The southern house mosquito, known as culex quinquefasciatus, is the region’s most common vector of West Nile virus, according to the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.

The risk of West Nile and other mosquito-borne diseases increases during hot weather, typically from June to October.

West Nile virus was first recognized in the West Nile District of Uganda in 1937, according to the vector control district. It first appeared in the United States in New York in 1999, “most likely carried by an infected stowaway mosquito in a plane or cargo ship,” the district stated. Within the following four years, the virus was then detected across the country in tandem with the seasonal movement of infected birds. It arrived in the Los Angeles area in late 2003.

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Who is at risk of becoming infected?

Anyone is at risk of becoming infected with the virus. Those at a higher risk of developing a serious illness and long-term health problems include people over 50 and those with existing health conditions.

What are the symptoms of West Nile virus?

About 4 out of 5 people who are infected with West Nile virus will have no symptoms and mostly likely won’t know they have had the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The other 1 out of 5 people who get infected will have mild symptoms that usually start in 3 to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. These symptoms include:



Fever

Headache

Body aches

Nausea

Vomiting

Skin rash

Most symptoms get better on their own and usually only last a few days, although fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months after being sick.

Less than 1% of those infected with the virus can develop severe illness. In these cases, the virus affects the brain or nervous system and can cause encephalitis or meningitis, which can result in an infection of the brain or surrounding tissue, according to the CDC.

Severe symptoms include:



High fever

Headache

Neck stiffness

Vision loss

Numbness

Confusion

Muscle weakness

Paralysis

Coma

These more severe symptoms may last several weeks, and lead to permanent damage to the brain and nervous system.

Each year in California, people die from the virus, according to the CDC. About 1 out of 10 people who develop severe West Nile virus disease affecting the brain and nervous system die.

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Officials said there is no specific treatment for the virus. In more severe cases, people may need to go to the hospital where they can receive supportive care, such as IV fluids, pain management and nursing care.

How can I protect myself from West Nile virus?

The best way to prevent infection is to stop mosquitoes from breeding around your home and avoid getting bit.

You can help protect yourself by doing the following:

