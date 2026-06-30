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Man sentenced for 2023 death at a Free Palestine rally in Thousand Oaks

Loay Abdel Fattah Alnaji attends a hearing in Ventura County Superior Court on Nov. 17, 2023.
Loay Abdel Fattah Alnaji attends a hearing in Ventura County Superior Court on Nov. 17, 2023.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times 2026 intern Seamus Bozeman
By Seamus Bozeman
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  • A Moorpark man who was involved in a clash during a Free Palestine demonstration in 2023 pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of a counter protester.
  • He was sentenced to a year in jail and two years of probation.

A Moorpark man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in the death of a protester at a Free Palestine demonstration in 2023 was sentenced to one year in jail and two years of probation, according to the Ventura County district attorney’s office.

The charges against Loay Abdel Fattah Alnaji, 53, of Moorpark stemmed from a November 2023 protest in Thousand Oaks where Alnaji was accused of hitting Paul Kessler on the head with a megaphone, causing him to fall and strike his head on the pavement.

Alnaji will begin serving his one-year prison term Aug. 7 and will get jail-time credit for two days previously served, authorities said.

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The Ventura County district attorney’s office had called for a state prison sentence in the case “and objected to the court’s decision to impose one year of jail and probation,” according to a statement from the district attorney’s office.

During the sentencing hearing, victim impact statements were read, including one from Kessler’s widow.

“There are no words to describe the pain of losing a husband in such a sudden and violent way,” his widow wrote. Her quote was included in the district attorney’s statement, but she was not identified.

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SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: Students at San Jose State University (SJSU) are gathered at University's Student Union Patio, to protest Israeli attacks on Gaza, in San Jose, California, United States on April 24, 2024. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

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In May, Alnaji pleaded guilty to charges of felony, involuntary manslaughter and felony battery causing serious bodily injury. He also admitted to “a special allegation that he personally inflicted great bodily injury, along with aggravating factors that he used a weapon and that the victim was particularly vulnerable,” authorities said.

The incident began when Alnaji joined a rally on the corner of Westlake and Thousand Oaks boulevards in support of Palestinians, while Kessler had attended a counter protest in support of Israel, The Times reported.

According to prosecutors, Alnaji escalated a verbal altercation to a physical clash with Kessler. After Kessler fell to the ground. Alnaji remained at the scene, called emergency services and provided investigators with a statement, the district attorney’s office said.

Kessler, 69, died from his injuries the next day. Alnaji was taken into custody days later and charged in connection with Kessler’s death, authorities said.

“Mr. Kessler lost his life in a violent attack that took him from his family and his wife of 43 years,” said Dist. Atty. Erik Nasarenko. “Given the circumstances of this case and the death that resulted, we believe a state prison commitment was the appropriate and just sentence.”

Times staff writer Clara Harter contributed to this report.

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Seamus Bozeman

Seamus Bozeman is a reporting intern with the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team and a Los Angeles native heading into his final year as a journalism major at Cal State Los Angeles. He is an avid reporter who focuses his coverage on labor issues and investigative journalism. When he isn’t chasing a story, Bozeman enjoys rock climbing, cycling, hiking and being outside. You can find him on Instagram at @chickentownhi

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