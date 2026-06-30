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Marine missing after training activity off San Diego is declared dead

The USS Anchorage, an amphibious transport dock, makes its way up Alaska's Cook Inlet in 2013.
(Mark Thiessen / Associated Press)
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
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  • Marine Lance Cpl. Armando Ortiz Canseco, 21, was declared deceased after it was believed he was lost at sea after a training exercise off San Diego.
  • A search spanned roughly 2,400 square miles and involved the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Air Force using three surface ships and 12 aircraft, according to the military.

The U.S. military identified a Minnesota Marine stationed in Southern California who went missing off San Diego last week, and confirmed his death.

Lance Cpl. Armando Ortiz Canseco was declared deceased Saturday after it was believed he was lost at sea after a training exercise.

“On behalf of the Marines and sailors of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Lance Cpl. Ortiz Canseco,” Col. Richard Alvarez, the commanding officer of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, said in a statement.

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Ortiz Canseco was reported missing from the amphibious transport dock ship USS Anchorage early Thursday morning. His disappearance resulted in an extensive search and rescue operation, with efforts beginning around 1:20 a.m. Thursday.

The search spanned roughly 2,400 square miles and involved officials from the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Air Force who used three surface ships and 12 aircraft, according to the military.

FILE - The USS Anchorage, an amphibious transport dock, makes its way up Alaska's Cook Inlet on Wednesday, May 1, 2013. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, file)

California

U.S. military searching for Marine missing off San Diego coast

Officials say multiple agencies are searching for a U.S. Marine who went missing during a training exercise off the San Diego coast.

The Marine went missing during a training operation involving the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group.

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After nearly two full days of searching, the Navy transitioned to recovery operations.

“He earned the title of United States Marine and served his country with honor and commitment,” Alvarez said. “We mourn alongside his family, and we remain committed to bringing him home.”

This incident marks the second time in recent weeks that the U.S. military has searched for missing service members.

The remains of two Army soldiers who went missing while off duty from military exercises in Morocco were recovered in May, according to the Army.

Los Angeles, CA. June 13, 2025 - US Marines at the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles, California, on June 13, 2025. (Luke Johnson/ Los Angeles Times)

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Documents obtained by nonprofit American Oversight show a glaring contrast between the training of Marines and that of immigration agents, who have been accused of using unnecessary force.

Officials did not initially identify Ortiz Canseco on Thursday or disclose the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, saying his family needed to be notified first.

His death continues to be under investigation.

Ortiz Canseco enlisted in the Marine Corps in April 2023 and reported for training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.

His individual awards include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

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Staff writer Alene Tchekmedyian contributed to this report.

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Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

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