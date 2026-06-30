California couple recount witnessing fatal crocodile attack during Mexican vacation

Visitors flock to the beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in May 2023.

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A Southern California couple are sharing their story after witnessing a crocodile kill a man while they were vacationing in Mexico over the weekend.

Jamie Yetter was staying at the Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort and Spa with her fiancé, Chris Bury, and her teenage daughter when they witnessed the attack Friday night, she told NBC Los Angeles. The San Clemente couple was swimming in the pool when they heard screaming down from the beach.

“We thought we saw a guy stuck in a rip current, so Chris took off down to the water, and I ran right after him,” Yetter told the television station.

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Bury got into a kayak but there were no oars nearby to help him paddle, he told the station. Bury said he got to the man right as he was pulled under the water by a crocodile.

“The crocodile had him by the thigh, and he would turn, and the size of this crocodile, I mean, his head was as long as my torso, his tail thicker than my legs,” Yetter said. “He was just turning him, taking him under.”

The victim was a 28-year-old man from Mexico who was vacationing with friends, Jalisco state police told ABC7.

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The man’s body was found Saturday morning, ABC7 reported. The crocodile was also captured during the operation.