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California couple recount witnessing fatal crocodile attack during Mexican vacation

Puerto Vallarta
Visitors flock to the beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in May 2023.
(Connor Sheets / Los Angeles Times)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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A Southern California couple are sharing their story after witnessing a crocodile kill a man while they were vacationing in Mexico over the weekend.

Jamie Yetter was staying at the Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort and Spa with her fiancé, Chris Bury, and her teenage daughter when they witnessed the attack Friday night, she told NBC Los Angeles. The San Clemente couple was swimming in the pool when they heard screaming down from the beach.

“We thought we saw a guy stuck in a rip current, so Chris took off down to the water, and I ran right after him,” Yetter told the television station.

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Bury got into a kayak but there were no oars nearby to help him paddle, he told the station. Bury said he got to the man right as he was pulled under the water by a crocodile.

“The crocodile had him by the thigh, and he would turn, and the size of this crocodile, I mean, his head was as long as my torso, his tail thicker than my legs,” Yetter said. “He was just turning him, taking him under.”

The victim was a 28-year-old man from Mexico who was vacationing with friends, Jalisco state police told ABC7.

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The man’s body was found Saturday morning, ABC7 reported. The crocodile was also captured during the operation.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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