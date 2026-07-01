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Amber Alert issued across California after 3-month-old allegedly abducted

Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old Maxence Sirois.
Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old Maxence Sirois, left, after the mother, Marina Kazakova, right, failed to return Maxence to his father as required by a court-ordered custody agreement.
(Hayward Police Dept.)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-month-old boy believed to have been abducted from Northern California.

The California Highway Patrol issued the alert on behalf of the Hayward Police Department for Alameda, San Joaquin, Kern and Los Angeles counties Wednesday about 5:30 a.m.

Maxence Sirois, the infant, was last seen with his alleged abductor, 42-year-old Marina Kazakova, around 1 a.m. Sunday near McBride Lane and Underwood Avenue in Hayward, according to the CHP.

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On Tuesday, Kazakova allegedly failed to return the child to his father under a court-ordered custody agreement and is believed to have fled, Hayward police said.

Kazakova was driving a white 2016 Mazda CX-5 with California license plate 7SJW989, according to the alert.

The baby boy is about 2 feet tall, about 16 pounds, with blue eyes and no hair, according to the alert. Kazakova is 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 128 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

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CHP has asked anyone who sees the infant, Kazakova or the vehicle to call 911.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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