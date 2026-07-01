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Boil-water notice issued for section of Koreatown as water tests positive for E. coli

People in reflective vests go through boxes on a table in a city plaza.
Department of Water and Power staff hand out bottled water and information on a boil-water notice in Koreatown on Wednesday.
(Los Angeles Department of Water and Power)
Los Angeles Times 2026 intern Seamus Bozeman
By Seamus Bozeman
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The Los Angeles Department of Power and Water issued a boil-water notice on Wednesday for a two-block area of Koreatown after routine testing came back positive for E. coli, the department said.

The positive test, which came on Tuesday, was from a single water quality testing station, and did not affect any other part of the water distribution system, the department said.

Although there was no information on what caused the positive test result, officials said it was unrelated to the warehouse fire in Boyle Heights and that “fire-related contaminants” were not found in the water samples.

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The boil-water notice was issued out an abundance of caution, the LADWP said, as additional testing is being done and samples collected.

The affected area is bounded by South Ardmore Avenue to the west, South Mariposa Avenue to the east, West 5th Street to the north and West 6th Street to the south. In that area, LADWP staff was “out in full force” on Wednesday, passing out water bottles to affected customers and businesses requiring ice, and going door to door to hand out information about the notice, the department said on X.

Those in the affected blocks should bring all tap water to a boil for one minute and let it cool before use. “This applies to water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice cubes, and food preparation,” the LADWP said.

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A department spokesperson told The Times on Wednesday evening that there was no estimate on when the notice would be lifted. It will remain in place until testing is complete.

But customers will be notified “immediately” when the notice is lifted, the department said.

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Seamus Bozeman

Seamus Bozeman is a reporting intern with the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team and a Los Angeles native heading into his final year as a journalism major at Cal State Los Angeles. He is an avid reporter who focuses his coverage on labor issues and investigative journalism. When he isn’t chasing a story, Bozeman enjoys rock climbing, cycling, hiking and being outside. You can find him on Instagram at @chickentownhi

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