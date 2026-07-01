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To push back on Pride month, Fresno County adopted ‘Traditional’ family month

Parade participants carry a giant Pride flag during the annual Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade on June 6.
Parade participants carry a giant Pride flag for the First Congregational Church of Fresno during the annual Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade and Festival in the Tower District on June 6.
(Craig Kohlruss / Fresno Bee)
Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Jazmin Alvarado
By Jazmin Alvarado
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While the LGBTQ+ community and allies celebrated June as Pride month across much of the country, one community in Central California was living in a different reality.

Following a 3-2 vote on June 16 by its Board of Supervisors, Fresno County recognized June as “Traditional Nuclear Family Month,” declaring that the nuclear family unit is “God’s perfect design” that aligns with Fresno’s “traditional” values.

But for people like Supervisor Luis Chavez, who was elected to the board in November 2024 and said he is due to take over as chair next year, last month’s vote was an anomaly that should not be repeated, he said.

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For Chavez, he said, the resolution was personal. He and his family have opened up their home to foster children for the last seven years.

“We’ve taken in children that were not welcomed in homes because they did identify as either lesbian, gay and we actually had a nonbinary child that stayed with us, too, in our home, and it bothered me because this language specifically excluded the amazing foster parents that we have that just happened to be LGBTQ,” he said.

Chavez said he was the only Fresno County supervisor to attend this year’s Fresno Pride Parade, a celebration that brings 20,000 people to the city’s Tower District. For someone who had attended the festivity barely a week prior, the resolution proposed by board chair Garry Bredefeld was divisive, not unifying.

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“Nobody is opposed to the quote unquote traditional family, I think a lot of folks come from that,” Chavez said. “The language that was used was just exclusionary and made it a point to marginalize and feel that we weren’t going to recognize LGBTQ folks in our community.”

Bredefeld introduced the resolution after the governors of Tennessee and Indiana signed proclamations declaring June “Nuclear Family Month” in their respective states.

“I think the LGBT movement is trying to force their agenda on other people, and this was a way of saying, ‘Hey, look, you can have your parade and your month, but we’re also going to recognize traditional families as well,’” Bredefeld said.

FILE - Participants carry a large pride flag during the World Pride parade with the U.S. Capitol in the background, June 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, file)

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When it came time to vote initially, not all of the supervisors completely agreed. Supervisor Nathan Magsig moved to amend the resolution to add language recognizing single parents, grandparents and foster parents.

“I think as a community, we need to be mindful of what things are most beneficial to our children and future generations, but recognizing at the same time, too, that things happen in life,” Magsig said.

Magsig’s amendment was adopted. But when Chavez requested the inclusion of LGBTQ+ parents, he was denied — cementing his “no” vote on the resolution. The other opposing vote came from Supervisor Brian Pacheco, who declined to comment.

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In the end, the resolution defined the traditional nuclear family as “one husband, one wife and any biological, adopted, or fostered children” and said “single mothers and fathers, grandparents, foster parents, and those parents that have joint custody” are “critically important to raising healthy children and are recognized for their sacrifice, hard work and devotion.”

Advocates say that for the county’s LGBTQ+ residents, the vote could be seen as another example of their marginalization.

“It is alarming,” said Jorge Reyes Salinas, communications director for Equality California. “It is scary for anyone who does not fit this mold that some people believe is the right mold to be in society.”

The resolution sparked tense debate during the meeting’s public comments, with several people speaking in favor or against. One woman argued that every month should be family month, while another argued that there were many other issues, like healthcare, that should take priority.

Los Angeles, CA - June 09: A person with the Gay Freedom Band of Los Angeles plays their instrument during the Los Angeles Pride Parade in Hollywood on Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
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Bredefeld said his reasoning for pushing forward the resolution was not to take away from anyone who wanted to celebrate Pride.

“I know people are kind of upset that it’s obviously the same month as Pride Month, but you kind of just sub it a little bit, saying, ‘You can celebrate, but we’re also going to celebrate,’” Bredefeld said.

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Chavez, as a member of county governance, said that this was not the way to use their platform.

“The fact that we are pretending like they don’t exist, that hurts our children, because it sends them the message that they’re not worthy of being recognized by a government entity for them being who they are,” Chavez said.

Reyes Salinas echoed that sentiment.

“I think now more than ever, communities and voters need to pay attention, and we need to see our leaders for who they truly are,” Reyes Salinas said.

There is disagreement between the supervisors over whether the resolution was indefinite or just for this last month. Bredefeld maintains each June going forward will be “Traditional Nuclear Family Month,” though the resolution did not include language saying that would be the case every year going forward.

With that in mind, Chavez said he plans to resist any push next year for another resolution, when he said he’s expected to be the board chair.

“An injustice anywhere is an injustice everywhere,” Chavez said.

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Jazmin Alvarado

Jazmin Alvarado is a breaking news intern for the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from Fresno State in May 2026 with a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in Spanish. Alvarado is a first generation Mexican American and enjoys telling community stories. She appreciates a fast-paced environment and working on something new every day. You can connect with her on Instagram @jazminalvaradotv.

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