Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: The Colorado River is in big trouble, Lebron James is leaving the Lakers and more big stories
Advertisement
California

Arrests made in ‘takedown’ of sex trafficking operation on L.A.’s Figueroa corridor

the intersection of 51st and Figueroa streets
Dusk descends on the intersection of 51st and Figueroa streets in South Los Angeles, where the highest number of prostitution-related arrests in the city are made.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
LIBOR JANY.
Brittny Mejia staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
By Libor Jany and Brittny Mejia

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Federal and local law enforcement agencies arrested nine people Wednesday, part of what officials described as a major “takedown” of a sex trafficking operation in the Figueroa corridor of South Los Angeles.

The operation, which unfolded early Wednesday morning, involved Homeland Security Investigations and the Los Angeles Police Department, according to First Assistant U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli, who said they were “targeting human trafficking in the Figueroa corridor, where girls as young as 14 are being sold for sex.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in L.A. said an arrest was also made Monday tied to the case.

Advertisement

A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday said the accused were “members and associates of an organization known as the ‘Hoovers.’”

Authorities plan to release more details at a Wednesday morning press conference.

More to Read

CaliforniaCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Libor Jany

Libor Jany covers the Los Angeles Police Department. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2022, he covered public safety for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis. A St. Paul, Minn., native, Jany studied communications at Mississippi State University.

Brittny Mejia

Brittny Mejia is a Metro reporter covering federal courts and immigration for the Los Angeles Times. She was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2021 for her investigation with colleague Jack Dolan that exposed failures in Los Angeles County’s safety-net healthcare system. She joined The Times in 2014.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    How Storytelling Is Helping L.A. Fire Survivors Heal

    In this episode, we visit Saved By A Story, a writing workshop founded by Palisades fire survivor Kathy Katims. The monthly gatherings bring together survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires to write, reflect, and share their experiences in community.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Bad Bunny, Karol G & Some Hot Takes About Latin Music In 2026

    For this episode, hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito break down the year’s biggest milestones: Bad Bunny’s historic solo Super Bowl halftime show, Karol G becoming the first Latina to headline Coachella, and Fuerza Regida making history as the first Música Mexicana act to ever play Dodger Stadium.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement