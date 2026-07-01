Advertisement
California

SoCal boy was killed by massive tree branch at summer camp; $19.3-million settlement reached

July 2025 scene at King Gillette Ranch on the 26800 block of Mulholland Highway after a child was killed.
Police and fire personnel respond to an accident in July 2025 at a summer camp at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas. One child was killed by a fallen tree branch.
(KTLA)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A year after a tree branch fell at a Calabasas summer camp and killed an 8-year-old camper, the child’s family has reached a $19.3-million settlement with a local public agency, the camp and a landscaping company, documents show.

Lamar McGlothurn’s family will receive some $16 million from insurers for the Mountain Recreation and Conservation Authority, according to a settlement reviewed by The Times and reporting by the Pasadena Star-News. Insurers for the camp and a landscaping company would contribute an additional $3 million.

“This tragedy was entirely preventable,” said attorney Robert Glassman in a statement on behalf of the family. “When dangerous conditions exist on public property, families deserve answers, transparency, and action.”

Advertisement

On July 9, 2025, people at Camp Wildcraft reported hearing a loud crack before the massive branch, estimated to weigh several hundred pounds, came tumbling down, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Lt. Daniel Vizcarra told The Times.

The branch was 25 to 30 feet long, and campers had been underneath it, using it for shade, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Department and the L.A. County Fire Department responded and found three injured children and two injured adults, Vizcarra said.

Advertisement

Lamar, 8, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An 11-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital with a broken leg. A 5-year-old boy suffered a cut on his head; a 22-year-old man was bruised on his head and arms; and a 73-year-old man sustained a concussion in the incident, the Sheriff’s Department said.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of the family accused the Mountain Recreation and Conservation Authority, which manages the 588 acres of public park land in the Santa Monica Mountains; the camp; and a landscaping company of negligence. It cited emails between the parties about issues with tree branches and claimed that another branch had fallen at the camp shortly before the deadly incident.

Times staff writer Clara Harter and former Times staff writer Nathan Solis contributed to this report.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    How Storytelling Is Helping L.A. Fire Survivors Heal

    In this episode, we visit Saved By A Story, a writing workshop founded by Palisades fire survivor Kathy Katims. The monthly gatherings bring together survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires to write, reflect, and share their experiences in community.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Bad Bunny, Karol G & Some Hot Takes About Latin Music In 2026

    For this episode, hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito break down the year’s biggest milestones: Bad Bunny’s historic solo Super Bowl halftime show, Karol G becoming the first Latina to headline Coachella, and Fuerza Regida making history as the first Música Mexicana act to ever play Dodger Stadium.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement