Orange County police officer accused of ‘inappropriate interaction’ with underage Explorer

A Garden Grove police officer has been accused of an “inappropriate interaction” involving a member of the Explorer program for young people interested in learning about law enforcement.

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An Orange County police officer was arrested and placed on administrative leave for what investigators described as “possible inappropriate interaction(s)” with a juvenile Explorer.

Roberto Machuca, 32, of the Garden Grove Police Department was arrested Saturday and booked into the Orange County Jail.

It’s unclear what crimes he was suspected of committing. He was released Sunday, jail records state.

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Investigators on Friday were notified of the alleged interaction between Machuca and the juvenile, who is part of the Police Department’s Explorer program for young people interested in learning about law enforcement, according to a news release from the Garden Grove Police Department.

Authorities declined to release additional information but said they were working closely with the Orange County district attorney’s office and planned to send the case to prosecutors once the investigation was complete.