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Norovirus outbreak on cruise ship from California sickens more than 100 passengers

Electron microscope image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a cluster of norovirus virions.
This electron microscope image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a cluster of norovirus virions.
(Charles D. Humphrey / Associated Press)
LOS ANGELES, CA., JUNE 26, 2019Los Angeles Times Staff bio photo of Alexandra Wigglesworth (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
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  • More than 100 people fell ill with suspected norovirus aboard the Ruby Princess during a 20-day cruise that departed San Francisco on June 12.
  • Princess Cruises isolated sick individuals, intensified cleaning and consulted the CDC.

More than 100 passengers were sickened in a recent norovirus outbreak on the Ruby Princess cruise ship that departed from California last month and arrived back at port Thursday.

The guests reported mild gastrointestinal illness during a 20-day voyage that departed from San Francisco on June 12, a spokesperson for Princess Cruises wrote in an email. The ship returned to San Francisco on Thursday and was undergoing cleaning and disinfection before departing for its next voyage in the afternoon, according to the spokesperson.

Those who became ill during the cruise included 102 of 3,032 passengers and 23 of 1,144 crew members, and they predominantly reported vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

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In response, cruise staff increased cleaning and disinfection procedures, isolated ill passengers and crew members, and consulted with the CDC on sanitation procedures and reporting cases, according to the CDC.

Norovirus is very contagious and is America’s leading cause of vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC.

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Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is a reporter who covers the Inland Empire and Mojave Desert communities for the Los Angeles Times.

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