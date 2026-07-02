Simi Valley police shoot suspect inside Thousand Oaks hospital, spurring huge police response

A person was shot and wounded by a police officer Thursday afternoon at Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, sources say.

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A suspect detained by police and taken to a Thousand Oaks hospital for treatment was shot inside the medical center by one of the officers, authorities say.

The incident took place inside Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting occurred after Simi Valley officers arrived at the hospital with a suspect who had been detained on suspicion of an earlier violent crime.

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That individual then got into an altercation that led an officer to shoot them at about 12:20 p.m., according to two law enforcement sources.

A source familiar with the incident said the shooting occurred after the suspect grabbed a medical staffer.

The suspect was wounded by the gunfire, according to the sources.

The shooting, which took place on the fourth floor of the hospital, led to a massive law enforcement response at the facility at 215 W. Janss Road.

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The suspect had been involved in an incident in Simi Valley, according to a law enforcement source.

Afterward, Los Robles officials said that staff, patients and visitors were safe and that medical care was not interrupted at the hospital.

