Advertisement
California

Simi Valley police shoot suspect inside Thousand Oaks hospital, spurring huge police response

The exterior of a hospital.
A person was shot and wounded by a police officer Thursday afternoon at Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, sources say.
(KTLA)
LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 4, 2016: Richard Winton, Staff Writer, Los Angeles Times
By Richard Winton
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A suspect detained by police and taken to a Thousand Oaks hospital for treatment was shot inside the medical center by one of the officers, authorities say.

The incident took place inside Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting occurred after Simi Valley officers arrived at the hospital with a suspect who had been detained on suspicion of an earlier violent crime.

Advertisement

That individual then got into an altercation that led an officer to shoot them at about 12:20 p.m., according to two law enforcement sources.

A source familiar with the incident said the shooting occurred after the suspect grabbed a medical staffer.

The suspect was wounded by the gunfire, according to the sources.

The shooting, which took place on the fourth floor of the hospital, led to a massive law enforcement response at the facility at 215 W. Janss Road.

Advertisement

The suspect had been involved in an incident in Simi Valley, according to a law enforcement source.

Afterward, Los Robles officials said that staff, patients and visitors were safe and that medical care was not interrupted at the hospital.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on X, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    How Storytelling Is Helping L.A. Fire Survivors Heal

    In this episode, we visit Saved By A Story, a writing workshop founded by Palisades fire survivor Kathy Katims. The monthly gatherings bring together survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires to write, reflect, and share their experiences in community.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Bad Bunny, Karol G & Some Hot Takes About Latin Music In 2026

    For this episode, hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito break down the year’s biggest milestones: Bad Bunny’s historic solo Super Bowl halftime show, Karol G becoming the first Latina to headline Coachella, and Fuerza Regida making history as the first Música Mexicana act to ever play Dodger Stadium.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement