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Woman pregnant with twins dies in Apple Valley crash

First responders investigate at the scene of a fatal crash Saturday in Apple Valley.
(OnScene.TV)
LOS ANGELES, CA., JUNE 26, 2019Los Angeles Times Staff bio photo of Alexandra Wigglesworth (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
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  • An Apple Valley mother pregnant with twins was killed Saturday when a driver allegedly ran a stop sign and broadsided her car.
  • Lorena Lopez, 33, died at the scene; her two children were rushed to a trauma center, while the other driver was rescued from a burning Toyota Camry.

An Apple Valley woman who was pregnant with twins died in a crash Saturday.

Lorena Lopez, 33, was driving north on Wichita Road when a man ran a stop sign at Zuni Road and broadsided her in the intersection, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The man, 25, became trapped in his Toyota Camry as it caught fire but was later rescued and taken to a hospital, authorities said. There was no word on his condition, and his identity was not released.

Lopez died at the scene. Two occupants of her Nissan Altima were taken to a trauma center.

An online fundraiser said the injured passengers were Lopez’s children and described her as “a loving mother whose life was cut short far too soon.” She was five months pregnant with a boy and girl, the page said.

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A makeshift memorial was created at the site of a crash in Apple Valley that killed a woman and her unborn twins.
(OnScene.TV)

A memorial grew at the crash site, with friends and family members placing votive candles, balloons and flowers, according to footage published by OnSceneTV.

Albert Benitez, Lopez’s boyfriend, remembered her as well-liked and funny, a dedicated mother and a “workaholic” who at one point held three jobs.

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“It’s unfair,” he told reporters. “Everybody’s grieving.”

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing, the Sheriff’s Department said.

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Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is a reporter who covers the Inland Empire and Mojave Desert communities for the Los Angeles Times.

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