Laguna Beach sewage spill shuts down local beach through holiday weekend

Beachgoers on Friday are forced to turn away from Thalia Street Beach, where health officials shut down public access after 2,000 gallons from a malfunctioning main sewer line pump leaked into the ocean.

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A sewage spill this week has forced the closure of Thalia Street Beach in Laguna Beach through the holiday weekend.

A bright yellow-and-red sign warning swimmers of sewage and advising them to keep out of the water was posted at the entrance to Thalia Street Beach on Friday. A handful of visitors were seen turning around and trudging back up sets of stairs carrying surfboards and bags loaded with towels.

About 2,000 gallons from a malfunctioning main sewer line pump leaked into the ocean Thursday night, according to an Orange County Health Care Agency social media alert. Residents and visitors were instructed to stay out of the water a quarter-mile to the north and south of Anita Street until at least Sunday evening while officials monitor the situation and wait for water quality to return to safe levels.

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No other closures were in effect across the remainder of Orange County’s coastline from Dana Point through Huntington Beach as of Friday evening.

The closure of Thalia Street Beach comes one day before people were expected to crowd the sand across Southern California for the Fourth of July weekend. The area is frequented by surfers and bodyboarders, but no city events were planned there for the holiday.

Laguna Beach plans to hold its annual Fourth of July fireworks show over Monument Point in Heisler Park beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday. Nearby portions of the park will be blocked off all day to keep crowds at a safe distance and allow crews to set up.

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And at about 5 p.m., the area from Myrtle Street to the Rockpile Beach stairs at Jasmine Street will also be closed to the public. Motorists should expect heavy traffic, especially after the show.

Licas writes for Times Community News.