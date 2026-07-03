Cars, parking lot set ablaze in Wilmington — fireworks suspected, LAFD says

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Authorities are investigating a fire outside a Wilmington motel Friday night that may have been ignited by fireworks.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, fire crews found multiple cars engulfed in flames in a parking lot at 1104 W. Pacific Coast Hwy around 8:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear whether it was motel staff who alerted authorities.

Aerial footage captured by CBS Los Angeles shows two charred cars and a neighboring street taped off to the public.

One person, described only as a male, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to fire officials.

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The cause of the fire is still under investigation, an LAFD spokesperson said in a statement Friday night. However, it is believed that fireworks may have been the cause, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they are not able to provide further information Friday night.