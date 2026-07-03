Advertisement
California

Demolition work at Boyle Heights warehouse halted by solar array owner, Lineage alleges

Lineage accused Altus Power of delaying demolition work at a fire-ravaged warehouse in Boyle Heights on Friday.
Lineage accused Altus Power of delaying demolition work at a fire-ravaged warehouse in Boyle Heights on Friday.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times 2024 summer intern Jasmine "Jaz" Mendez
By Jasmine Mendez
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Cleanup efforts at a fire-ravaged cold storage warehouse in Boyle Heights just got messier.

In a letter sent Friday, Greg Lehmkuhl — chief executive of Lineage, which manages the facility — accused Altus Power, the solar panel subcontractor whose rooftop equipment is suspected of potentially sparking the June 17 blaze, of obstructing demolition efforts.

According to the letter, which was addressed to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and county Supervisor Hilda Solis, Lineage was prepared and had the necessary permits to begin demolition work at the site on Friday, as required under emergency executive orders and a Los Angeles County public health directive issued June 29.

Advertisement

“Unlike Altus and other involved parties, Lineage has been on the front lines since day one, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to execute a safe and swift remediation effort,” Lehmkuhl wrote.

LOS ANGELES CA JULY 2, 2026 -- Community members and advocacy groups rallied on Thursday, July 2, 2026, to demand the owner of the facility, Lineage Logistics, immediately leave the area following the major commercial fire last month. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

Residents demand warehouse be shut down after fire blankets Boyle Heights in smoke, putrid odor

Some residents and community groups urged Lineage, the company that managed a cold storage warehouse damaged in a massive fire, to clean up and leave Boyle Heights for good.

Altus Power did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company previously said in a statement that the cause of the fire has yet to be determined but that it is cooperating fully with authorities and has reached out to local leaders to offer help.

Lehmkuhl wrote that crews were ready to begin removing debris when they received a notice ordering them to halt demolition on Thursday. The letter did not explain the pause, but suggested it may have been intended to preserve evidence.

Advertisement

“The work we planned does not affect the suspected area of origin or materials potentially relevant to evidence preservation or further investigation,” Lehmkuhl wrote. “This is unacceptable. Public safety is our number one priority.”

Lehmkuhl said there is an urgent need to prevent additional flareups, clear debris and address the persistent odor of millions of pounds of rotting food at the site.

Los Angeles, CA, - June 22, 2026: A crew cleans up after a massive warehouse fire in the Boyle Heights neighborhood on Monday, June 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

California

Amid smell and rodent worries, millions of pounds of rotting meat are being hauled off in Boyle Heights

The steady work of hauling 85 million pounds of rotting food out of a damaged warehouse in Boyle Heights began on Sunday, officials said, and city officials have already started mitigation efforts to address concerns of pests, smells, and a steady stream of trucks in the area.

Many residents living near the warehouse have expressed concerns for their health and loved ones, with some calling for the warehouse to shut down entirely.

Councilmember Ysabel Jurado, who represents Boyle Heights, said in a written statement that “no private party should be allowed to use process, finger-pointing, or liability disputes as an excuse to slow down cleanup that the community urgently needs.”

“I am calling on Lineage, Altus, the property owner, and every involved party to cooperate immediately with the City, County, LAFD, Public Health, and regulatory agencies,” Jurado said in the statement to The Times. “If there are legitimate evidence-preservation concerns, they must be addressed through a clear, written protocol that allows investigators to do their work without delaying urgent remediation.”

Crews battled the Boyle Heights warehouse fire for about a week before they got it under control. Questions remain about how long the cleanup process will take, and what long-term repercussions there may be from the resulting air pollution.

More to Read

California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Jasmine Mendez

Jasmine “Jaz” Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was a reporting intern for the Metro Desk, covering housing in Los Angeles. Mendez graduated from Cal State Northridge with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in Spanish-language journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    How Storytelling Is Helping L.A. Fire Survivors Heal

    In this episode, we visit Saved By A Story, a writing workshop founded by Palisades fire survivor Kathy Katims. The monthly gatherings bring together survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires to write, reflect, and share their experiences in community.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Bad Bunny, Karol G & Some Hot Takes About Latin Music In 2026

    For this episode, hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito break down the year’s biggest milestones: Bad Bunny’s historic solo Super Bowl halftime show, Karol G becoming the first Latina to headline Coachella, and Fuerza Regida making history as the first Música Mexicana act to ever play Dodger Stadium.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement