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Fresno County farmer gives away 182,000 pounds of nectarines for free

People wait in line as family members and volunteers bag nectarines during a free giveaway.
People wait in line as family members and volunteers bag nectarines during a free giveaway at Cesar Mora’s orchard in Reedley, Calif., Wednesday, July 1, 2026, amid an ongoing contract dispute over the crop.
(Jae C. Hong/AP )
By Kori McNair
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  • Facing a contract dispute that left his nectarine crop unsellable, Reedley farmer Cesar Mora opened his 50-acre ranch to the public, giving away thousands of pounds of fruit.
  • Over five days, crowds from across the Central Valley lined up around giant blue bins as Mora’s “No Nectarines Wasted” campaign ultimately distributed 182,000 pounds of white-flesh nectarines.
  • The giveaway turned a legal stalemate into a community event, bringing traffic-clogging crowds, heartfelt thanks and rare applause for a grower accustomed to seeing his labor go largely unnoticed.

In the midmorning heat, hundreds of people lined up outside a San Joaquin Valley farm this week to get their haul from large blue bins filled with thousands of bright red nectarines. The fruit was free for the taking.

“It was going to rot on a tree again, and I said let’s give it away,” said farmer Cesar Mora. “Let’s let people at least enjoy it, because I take pride in what I do.”

Mora has been mired in a contract dispute with Giumarra Brothers Fruit Co. revolving around his nectarine crop for the last few years. He and the large L.A.-based produce company have dueling legal complaints over a contract delineating how the fruit was to be marketed and sold. As a result, Mora says he can’t sell the fruit, and so he decided on the mega-giveaway of more than a hundred thousand pounds of white-flesh nectarines.

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The giveaway outside the small town of Reedley ran from Monday to Friday. People traveled to the farm in large groups, toting bags to collect the nectarines.

Guadalupe Martinez smiles after getting a bag of nectarines.
Guadalupe Martinez smiles after getting a bag of nectarines during a free giveaway at Cesar Mora’s orchard in Reedley, Calif., Wednesday, July 1, 2026.
(Jae C. Hong/AP )

For more than 30 years, Mora has farmed in Central Valley. He grew up learning how to grow and harvest stone fruit, with the dream of one day owning his own farm. But it has been challenging to get the financing.

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“So I’ve had to do this kind of on my own,” Mora said. “I rented a ranch about 10 years ago.”

On those rented 50 acres, Mora grows three varieties of plums, as well as peaches and nectarines. The Monalise nectarines affected by the legal dispute make up about 15% of the farm, he said.

In a statement responding to Mora’s “No Nectarines Wasted” campaign, Giumarra Bros. Fruit Co. said: “At its heart, this is a disagreement involving two written agreements, and it is being resolved the right way — in court and on the facts.”

Mora said he didn’t want all that fruit to be wasted so opted for the giveaway.

On the first day, Mora’s crew expected to set out 5,000 pounds of nectarines. This changed when they noticed the large crowd, so they brought out more. They handed them out in 30-pound bags. By the end of the day, they’d given away a little more than 20,000 pounds of the fruit. The next day it was 50,000 pounds, and the following day it was 55,000.

Cesar Mora, left, and his wife, Juliana, hug after a free nectarine giveaway.
Cesar Mora, left, and his wife, Juliana, hug after a free nectarine giveaway at Mora’s orchard in Reedley, Calif., Wednesday, July 1, 2026.
(Jae C. Hong/AP )

Mora said that the excitement surrounding the fruit has been the most gratifying part.

By Friday afternoon, Mora had given away 182,000 pounds of the nectarines.

The excitement among visitors surprised him. Mora said that people came to the farm in groups, with some even blocking the street. Mora said in his line of work he doesn’t often receive thanks.

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As he drove near the giveaway event on his tractor on Tuesday, visitors began to applaud.

“I mean personally that was really touching for me,” he said. “I’ve never been applauded like that for my job.”

Mora said that, at the end of the day, some people even came to the orchard to pick up the fruit that had been tossed to the side.

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Kori McNair

Kori McNair is a 2026 Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting intern, working with the Metro desk at the Los Angeles Times. She is currently a journalism major and international affairs minor at Howard University in Washington, D.C. She has previously worked for its school newspaper, the Hilltop, as an investigative reporter.

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