Your pet afraid of fireworks? Here’s how to keep them safe for the Fourth of July

Some pets are fine with Fourth of July festivities, but others may be spooked by fireworks.

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The Fourth of July is freedom day, but if you’re not paying attention, the celebrations might land your furry friends in a shelter kennel.

According to Elizabeth Oreck, senior manager of community programs for Best Friends Animal Society in Los Angeles, more lost pets are brought to Los Angeles-area shelters on July 5 than on any other day.

“It’s the biggest intake day of the year,” Oreck said.

Here’s how to keep your dog or cat safe at home during the holiday, and what to do if you lose your pet or find someone else’s.

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Secure your pets

The best way to keep your pet safe is to prevent them from leaving the house at all, Oreck said.

She recommended pet owners learn the schedule of any nearby fireworks shows and make sure their pet is inside ahead of time — loud noises or bright, flashing lights could scare them away. But impromptu shows from your neighbors — which could be illegal — are harder to plan around.

Set your dog or cat up in a cozy room with the windows and blinds secured. Play soft music to drown out fireworks blasts and give your pet something to do, like putting treats inside an interactive toy, to keep them calm and happy.

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Get them microchipped

If your pet does get out, their best chance of getting home is through someone reading the information on their microchip or tag, Oreck said.

“A microchip is only as valuable as the information is up to date,” Oreck said.

Microchips are relatively cheap and are required for every pet in Los Angeles County over 4 months old. A vet inserts a small chip about the size of a grain of rice under your pet’s skin that can be scanned in case they are lost.

If your pet already has a microchip, make sure the information is up to date; sometimes, even pets with microchips can’t be identified because the phone number associated with them has been disconnected.

L.A. Animal Services provides microchips for $15 at all six of its shelters without an appointment. L.A. County shelters offer microchips for $7.50, but require an appointment.

If you can’t get your pet chipped in time for Saturday, make sure they have a good collar with an up-to-date name tag and contact number, Oreck said.

Even with all these precautions, pets can still go missing. “Even the most diligent and responsible pet owner can experience the unexpected,” Oreck said.

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Alert the community

If your pet goes missing, stay calm.

Allison Cardona, director of Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in L.A., said that running after your pet that’s just gotten out may encourage it to keep running rather than come home.

Place posters in the neighborhood, post on social media platforms such as Facebook and Nextdoor and check every nearby shelter for your pet. Utilize free services such as PetCo Lost Love, which helps connect humans with their lost and found pets.

If you find a pet and can foster it for a few days, try finding its owner using social media, PetCo Lost Love or posters before turning it over to the shelter system, Oreck said.

To manage the influx of animals it expects in the next few days, Animal Services has put out requests for additional foster volunteers in the four days before and after the holiday.