Advertisement
California

6 arrested for bidding on construction work in Palisades fire zone without a license, prosecutors say

Houses under construction in the Alphabet Streets neighborhood of Pacific Palisades.
Houses under construction in the Alphabet Streets neighborhood of Pacific Palisades on Oct. 1.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times 2024 summer intern Jasmine "Jaz" Mendez
By Jasmine Mendez
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A group of men who advertised work online in Pacific Palisades and collectively bid up to $1.27 million for construction projects in the fire-ravaged community now face potential penalties for allegedly operating without proper contractor’s licenses, authorities said.

Luis Perez Silva, 45; Antonio Herman Perez, 44; Santiago Ismael Mejia Urena, 44; Jecil Cruz-Herrera, 33; Raymond Joshua Castorena, 33; and Luis Mateo Perez Lopez, 27, allegedly began to promote their services following the devastating 2025 Palisades fire, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said in a statement Thursday.

It was not immediately clear whether the men had worked together or operated individually.

In April, authorities say investigators with the California’s Contractors State License Board’s Statewide Investigative Fraud Team discovered online advertisements offering construction services that did not list a contractor license number. They then set up separate appointments, posing as clients seeking build and demolition work for an accessory dwelling unit at a Pacific Palisades property.

Advertisement
Los Angeles, CA - June 26, 2026: (From left) Jonathan Rinderknecht's sister Leah Rinderknecht, father Joel Rinderknecht and brother Joel Rinderknecht speak to press outside the United States Courthouse after a mistrial was declared in the Palisades fire arson case against Jonathan Rinderknecht on Friday, June 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl/For The Times)

California

‘They don’t have the goods’: Residents criticize plans to retry Palisades fire arson case

But experts were not surprised by the plan to retry the case, saying that prosecutors now know how witnesses will testify, what the defense will argue and how some of the evidence landed with the jury.

Upon review, investigators found that the men they met with were unlicensed and had no pending applications with the state board. Collectively, the men placed illegal bids totaling up to $1.27 million for the work, authorities alleged.

“Hiring an unlicensed contractor is never a good deal, leaving you at risk of illegal down payments, fraud, unsafe construction and an inability to sell your home down the line,” said L.A. County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman. “This is also an issue of labor justice.”

Five of the men face up to three years in prison and/or fines of up to $10,000, prosecutors said, while Castorena faces up to six years in prison and/or fines of up to $10,000 due to a prior strike offense.

Advertisement

Castorena, Mejia Urena and Perez Lopez pleaded not guilty June 26, and a preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for Aug. 5.

Arraignment for Cruz-Herrera, Perez and Silva is set for July 8.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Jasmine Mendez

Jasmine “Jaz” Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was a reporting intern for the Metro Desk, covering housing in Los Angeles. Mendez graduated from Cal State Northridge with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in Spanish-language journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    How Storytelling Is Helping L.A. Fire Survivors Heal

    In this episode, we visit Saved By A Story, a writing workshop founded by Palisades fire survivor Kathy Katims. The monthly gatherings bring together survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires to write, reflect, and share their experiences in community.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Bad Bunny, Karol G & Some Hot Takes About Latin Music In 2026

    For this episode, hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito break down the year’s biggest milestones: Bad Bunny’s historic solo Super Bowl halftime show, Karol G becoming the first Latina to headline Coachella, and Fuerza Regida making history as the first Música Mexicana act to ever play Dodger Stadium.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement