Police are searching for a mother and daughter lost on Southern California trail

Alert! Missing persons in the San Gorgonio Wilderness July 3,2026. Alexis Meyers Martinez age 21, HT: 6’ WT: 120 lbs. Alexis Meyers Martinez, 21, was hiking with her Mother Krystal, Meyers, 41, on the Vivian Trail.

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San Bernardino Sheriffs issued a missing persons alert for a mother and daughter believed to be missing in the rugged San Gorgonio Wilderness area of the San Bernardino Mountains.

On Friday officials stated Krystal Meyers, 42, and her daughter Alexis Meyers Martinez, 21, were hiking on the Vivian Creek Trail — one of the shortest and the steepest routes to the 11,503-foot summit Mt. San Gorgonio, the highest peak in Southern California — but never returned from their trek.

The duo’s last known location was at the 10,300’ level above the High Creek switchbacks at 11 a.m. on Thursday, according to the San Gorgonio Search and Rescue Team.

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Krystal is described as a white female who is 5-foot-7 with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Alexis is described as a white female who is six feet tall with black hair.

Anyone with information on the missing mother and daughter should contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at 1-800-782-7463 or submit a tip online at wetip.com.