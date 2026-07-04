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Paul Pelosi faces possible hit-and-run charge in Napa County crash

Paul Pelosi wearing a scarf, coat and a hat.
Paul Pelosi faces possible criminal charges in a hit-and-run crash in Napa County, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
(J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
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  • Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s huband Paul Pelosi was accused of crashing his convertible into a parked vehicle in Yountville on Friday.
  • His car sustained “significant” damage after the alleged crash, officials say.
  • Pelosi allegedly acknowledged “hitting something” but said he was unsure about what he hit and continued driving.

Paul Pelosi, husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, could face prosecution for his alleged role in a hit-and-run in Napa County.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office identified Pelosi, 86, as the driver who crashed his brown convertible Friday afternoon into an unoccupied parked vehicle on the 6700 block of Yount Street in Yountville.

A witness, who reported the crash to law enforcement, alleged Pelosi was driving north at the time of the crash and “briefly stopped then drove away,” according to a news release issued Saturday by the Sheriff’s Office. The parked car sustained “major rear damage,” and its front tire was “forced onto the curb.”

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Deputies made contact with Pelosi shortly after the crash when they noticed a California Highway Patrol vehicle parked behind the brown convertible, which was partially blocking a Yountville roadway.

The Sheriff’s Office said Pelosi’s vehicle also had “significant” damage to its front right and the damage was consistent with the hit-and-run. Pelosi allegedly acknowledged “hitting something,” but said he was unsure about what he hit, so he continued driving, officials said.

Berkeley, CA - June 27, 2026: Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi tours the University of California, Berkeley campus alongside Chancellor Rich Lyons ahead of announcing the Nancy Pelosi Institute for Representative Democracy on Saturday, June 27, 2026 in Berkeley, CA. (Don Feria/For The Times)

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Today’s Headlines: Security cameras at Pelosi home weren’t ‘actively monitored’

Rep. Nancy Pelosi will launch a multimillion-dollar politics institute at UC Berkeley when she leaves office, co-teaching a course on Congress and hosting visiting fellows from across the political spectrum.

Pelosi stopped driving only after his car broke down. According to the news release, Pelosi did not have alcohol in his system at the time of testing, ruling out the possibility that he was driving under the influence. He was not taken into custody, and his case will be directed to the Napa County district attorney’s office for review and possible prosecution, the Sheriff’s Office said.

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A representative for Nancy Pelosi did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday. Nancy and Paul Pelosi have been married since 1963.

Paul Pelosi has faced legal driving woes before. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges stemming from a car crash he caused in May in Yountville, Calif. He was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation, according to authorities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

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