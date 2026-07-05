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After the Fourth, SoCal’s hot weather is making a bad air-quality situation worse

Kataleya Nisu, 6, plays in the Arthur J. Memorial Fountain at Grand Park on Friday.
Kataleya Nisu, 6, plays in Grand Park in Los Angeles on Friday.
(Arwen Clemans / Los Angeles Times)
Sandra McDonald staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
Corinne Purtill.
By Sandra McDonald and Corinne Purtill
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It’s so hot, even the fallout from the fireworks is sluggish.

The region’s air quality alerts associated with the Fourth of July concluded Sunday afternoon. But as Southern California’s focus shifts to the sweltering heat expected for the day and the rest of the week, an expert noted that soot and particulate matter may not be dispersing normally.

The heat is affecting how air pollution disperses over the region, National Weather Service meteorologist Carol Ciliberti said Sunday.

The high-pressure system that’s causing temperature spikes, Ciliberti said, is also depressing much of the particulate matter, pushing it closer to the ground.

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“If there’s a layer where there’s smoggy or particle stuff, then it’s suppressed closer to the ground, so that makes the situation worse,” Ciliberti said.

Normally, the onshore flow — a west-to-southwest wind that creates the ocean breeze and pushes air away from the coasts — would push the particulate matter with it. But today, the winds are weaker, meaning the pollution carried by the air isn’t being dispersed.

“If we had stronger onshore flow, that would help to disperse some of the fine particle pollution,” Ciliberti said. “That’s not happening.”

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Some straggling celebrations were expected to continue Sunday night but would not create the same amount of pollution they did on the Fourth, Ciliberti said.

Compounding the poor air quality, this year’s celebration comes on the heels of a late June warehouse fire in Boyle Heights that released extraordinary amounts of soot and smoke across L.A. County, on par with pollution generated by the previous year’s wildfires.

An alert for hazardous air quality issued Saturday evening by the South Coast Air Quality Management District due to the soot and particulates from fireworks ended at 3 p.m. Sunday for central and southern Los Angeles County, northern Orange County, and Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

July 4 and 5 are traditionally two of the worst days of the year for the region’s air quality, according to the South Coast AQMD.

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Sandra McDonald

Sandra McDonald covers L.A.’s City Hall at the Los Angeles Times. She grew up in north central Florida, graduated from the University of Florida and is still warming up to the idea of being a Dodgers fan. She was previously a 2025 fellow and a 2024 summer intern at The Times.

Corinne Purtill

Corinne Purtill is a science and medicine reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her writing on science and human behavior has appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times, Time Magazine, the BBC and elsewhere. Before joining The Times, she worked as the senior London correspondent for GlobalPost (now PRI) and as a reporter and assignment editor at the Cambodia Daily in Phnom Penh. She is a native of Southern California and a graduate of Stanford University.

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