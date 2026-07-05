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Fireworks-ignited explosions and raging fires injure several across SoCal over July 4 weekend

A massive commercial fire destroys a building.
A massive commercial fire near the intersection of South Figueroa and Rosecrans Avenue in the Harbor Gateway destroyed a building on Saturday. Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators were at the scene.
(OnScene.TV)
By Stacy PermanStaff Writer 
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Firefighters battled a number of blazes across the Southland that damaged buildings and caused injuries over the Fourth of July holiday.

A vehicle fire on the 5600 block of D Street in Chino at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, severely injured three adults and a minor child, and engulfed a second car in flames, according to a police department news release.

According to the preliminary investigation, detectives said that they believed a “large quantity of fireworks ignited, causing the explosion.”

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“Upon arrival, officers discovered that an explosion had occurred and several people had been injured.” The responding officers rendered first aid to the victims before they were taken to local hospitals.

The incident remains under investigation.

It was one of several fires that erupted as Los Angeles celebrated the Fourth of July.

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after a fire burned multiple cars in a parking lot in Wilmington, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire began at an apartment building on the 1100 block of Pacific Coast Highway around 8:38 p.m. Friday.

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The fire department found “what appeared to be potentially dangerous explosives/fireworks near the vehicle.”

An LAPD Bomb Squad assessment determined that the explosive material found was “commercial grade fireworks” next to the vehicles involved.

A nearby hotel and a two-story single-family dwelling were evacuated, displacing 10 adults and two children.

On Sunday, shortly after 1 a.m., firefighters contained a commercial building that went up in flames on the 14300 block of Figueroa Street in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

More than 70 firefighters responded to the scene near the 110 Freeway at Figueroa Street and Rosecrans Ave. before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation by LAFD Arson investigators.

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In Mission Hills, firefighters put out a blaze after several cypress trees caught fire, torching two vehicles and raging close to homes, after 9 p.m., according to the LAFD.

There were no reported injuries.

In La Habra, a two-alarm fire broke out in a commercial building on South Monte Vista Street on Saturday night, threatening other buildings, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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Stacy Perman

Stacy Perman is a Business reporter working on investigations and enterprise stories covering the entertainment industry. Before joining The Times in 2018, she was a writer and correspondent for Time and Businessweek; her work has appeared in a number of publications including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Fortune and the Hollywood Reporter. She is the author of three books including the New York Times bestseller “In-N-Out Burger: A Behind-The-Counter Look at the Fast-Food Chain That Breaks All the Rules.”

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