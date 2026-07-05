L.A. sued over police shooting of dog wearing Knicks T-shirt

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The fatal shooting of a New York Knicks fan’s dog after her shouts over the team’s thrilling win of the NBA championship is now headed to federal court.

Marie Marseille’s 100-pound dog, Jameson, a shaggy golden Saint Berdoodle, was killed on June 13 by an LAPD officer while bounding out of Marseille’s Canoga Park apartment. Two officers knocked on Marseille’s apartment door to check on her after a neighbor in the complex called police to say she could not get a response after hearing exclamations of “Oh my God!” coming from Marseille’s apartment.

Body cam video from the officer shows the large dog, wearing a Knicks T-shirt, barked loudly at police when Marseille first opened her door. She was asked to secure the dog, but when she reopened the door to step out, Jameson pushed past her. Though his tail was wagging, the dog immediately bounded down the hallway toward an officer, who fired his service pistol four times, killing the dog.

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The police department has said that it does not comment on pending litigation. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said the department would launch a full investigation into what led to the deadly shooting, according to Fox11.

Videos of the incident circulated widely, drawing criticism and outrage over the pet’s death. A GoFundMe account set up for Marseille — initially to cover death expenses — has now raised almost $250,000.

The GoFundMe account was revised to say the family now intends to use the money “to establish the Jameson Marseille Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of animals through advocacy, education, animal encounter training, rescue support, veterinary care initiatives, and direct assistance to animal welfare organizations.” California incorporation records with the secretary of state on Saturday showed no such entity has yet been created.

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On Thursday, federal court records show, attorneys for Marseille filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles, seeking damages for what the suit contends was undue use of force.

“Jameson never bared his teeth, growled at either officer, or otherwise displayed any attempt whatsoever to attack,” the lawsuit stated. It seeks unstated “exemplary damages” from the city, “sufficient to punish and make an example” as well as attorneys’ fees.

Marseille, a nurse, and her son Jeremiah Garcia are represented by trial attorneys Brett Greenfield and Falamak Abromson at the Woodland Hills-based 818 Law Group. They did not respond to a request for comment.

On June 19, the police department released body cam videos from the officers involved in the incident, though an internal investigation remains ongoing. The videos showed the officers expressed fear that the loudly barking dog would attack, though Marseille had assured them he was not aggressive.

Mayor Karen Bass said she asked the president of the Police Commission and the city police chief to review the law enforcement agency’s policies on using force against dogs, “to increase safety for everyone — officers, Angelenos and their pets.”

