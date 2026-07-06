4 shot in East L.A. after crowds gather following Mexico-England World Cup game

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies on scene in East Los Angeles, where four people were wounded by gunfire following the Mexico-England World Cup soccer game.

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Four people were wounded by gunfire in East Los Angeles after crowds took to the streets after the Mexico-England World Cup soccer game Sunday night.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a person involved in an argument at Whittier Boulevard and Leonard Avenue pulled out a gun and opened fire about 9:35 p.m., wounding two men, one woman and a minor.

The two men were the intended victims and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the department said.

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The two other victims — the woman and the minor, a male — left the immediate area and contacted deputies elsewhere, according to the department. They were then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

There was no other information available about the shooter Monday morning.

The incident occurred as crowds celebrated Mexico’s performance during the World Cup tournament following their elimination Sunday night to England, losing 3-2.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s East L.A. station at (323) 264-4151.