Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: California is bringing back EV rebates, where to find the best pizza in L.A. and more big stories
Advertisement
California

4 shot in East L.A. after crowds gather following Mexico-England World Cup game

Scene in East Los Angeles, where four people were wounded by gunfire following the Mexico-England World Cup soccer game.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies on scene in East Los Angeles, where four people were wounded by gunfire following the Mexico-England World Cup soccer game.
(KeyNews)
Los Angeles Times reporter Joseph Serna
By Joseph Serna
Deputy Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Four people were wounded by gunfire in East Los Angeles after crowds took to the streets after the Mexico-England World Cup soccer game Sunday night.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a person involved in an argument at Whittier Boulevard and Leonard Avenue pulled out a gun and opened fire about 9:35 p.m., wounding two men, one woman and a minor.

The two men were the intended victims and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the department said.

Advertisement

The two other victims — the woman and the minor, a male — left the immediate area and contacted deputies elsewhere, according to the department. They were then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

There was no other information available about the shooter Monday morning.

The incident occurred as crowds celebrated Mexico’s performance during the World Cup tournament following their elimination Sunday night to England, losing 3-2.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s East L.A. station at (323) 264-4151.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Joseph Serna

Joseph Serna is a deputy editor on the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times and helps oversee daily breaking news coverage.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    How Storytelling Is Helping L.A. Fire Survivors Heal

    In this episode, we visit Saved By A Story, a writing workshop founded by Palisades fire survivor Kathy Katims. The monthly gatherings bring together survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires to write, reflect, and share their experiences in community.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Bad Bunny, Karol G & Some Hot Takes About Latin Music In 2026

    For this episode, hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito break down the year’s biggest milestones: Bad Bunny’s historic solo Super Bowl halftime show, Karol G becoming the first Latina to headline Coachella, and Fuerza Regida making history as the first Música Mexicana act to ever play Dodger Stadium.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement