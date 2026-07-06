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K-9 killed after fireworks scare sends it running into traffic in Central California

A Fresno County sheriff’s deputy is mourning the loss of his K-9 partner Santi.
A Fresno County sheriff’s deputy is mourning the loss of his K-9 partner Santi, who was struck by a car after he ran off when he was startled by a fireworks explosion this weekend.
(Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
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  • The K-9, named Santi, had just been let outside in the backyard to pee when a fireworks caused him to jump the fence and flee.
  • Santi was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Clovis. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
  • Santi was a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois dog and had been with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office for four years.

A Fresno County sheriff’s deputy is mourning the loss of his K-9 partner who was struck by a car after he ran off when he was startled by a fireworks explosion this weekend.

The incident occurred Saturday night when the off-duty deputy let the 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, named Santi, out into the yard to urinate, according to a news release by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

At that time, an aerial mortar exploded nearby, startling Santi, who then ran and jumped over the fence. The deputy chased after Santi, shouting commands for the dog to come back, but the continued sound of fireworks caused Santi to keep running.

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The deputy eventually found Santi at the intersection of Shaw and Helm avenues in Clovis, where he was found injured on the road after someone had struck him, according to the sheriff’s office.

The dog was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. Santi had been with the sheriff’s office for four years, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Clovis Police Department is now investigating the hit-and-run accident. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run can reach out to the department at (559) 324-2800.

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Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

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