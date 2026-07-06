Advertisement
California

‘Enough!’: Hot dog vendor speaks out against violence after attack in downtown L.A.

Capri Maddox hugs Arabelia Martinez
Arabelia Martinez, a local street vendor, receives a hug after speaking at a news conference to denounce a recent assault against her in downtown Los Angeles.
(Arwen Clemans/Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-DECEMBER 14, 2023:James Queally, staff writer, Los Angeles Times (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By James Queally
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • Arabelia Martinez, 62, was beaten by a customer while operating her downtown L.A. hot dog cart in late June.
  • A 19-year-old who was arrested and charged in the attack could face hate crime charges, authorities said.
  • Martinez said attacks against vendors like her are all too common.

A vendor who was pummeled last month in a downtown L.A. attack stood side-by-side with local officials Monday morning, calling for an end to violence against those who serve up street food.

Video footage of the assault on Arabelia Martinez, 62, went viral, triggering public outcry over the incident. Martinez said Monday that attacks against street vendors have become too common, adding that the purveyors of bacon-wrapped hot dogs, churros and tacos deserve the same respect as anyone else.

“Let’s stop all the discrimination against street vendors... Enough!” she said in Spanish while tears trickled down her face outside City Hall. “All of us have the dignity to work. We all have the right to do our job.”

Advertisement

Authorities said Martinez was operating a hot dog cart near 7th and Figueroa Streets around 3:45 p.m. on June 15 when she got into an argument with 19-year-old Harmunie Heaven Church. The teen allegedly punched Martinez multiple times, threw her to the ground and tossed her cart over, according to Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman.

Street vendor Arabelia Martinez speaks with her son, Jose Garcia, at a press conference.
Street vendor Arabelia Martinez, 62, speaks with her son, Jose Garcia, during a news conference at Los Angeles City Hall on Monday.
(Arwen Clemans/Los Angeles Times)

Church was charged with assault likely to produce great bodily injury, aggravated battery and vandalism last week, according to Hochman, who said his office is considering adding a hate crime allegation to the criminal complaint.

Advertisement

Martinez repeatedly referred to being a victim of “racial discrimination” on Monday. Church is Black, according to jail records, while Martinez is Latina.

Church pleaded not guilty to all charges at an arraignment last month, authorities said. A spokesperson for the L.A. County Alternate Public Defender’s Office, which is representing Church, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two of Martinez’s children spoke during the news conference and said this was not the first time their mother had been attacked. Shannon Camacho, an activist with the non-profit Inclusive Actions, which has advocated on behalf of street vendors, said violence against street-level food workers is under reported.

The combination of a years-long fight to legalize street vending in Los Angeles and months of harassment from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has made workers extremely hesitant to cooperate with authorities, Camacho said.

Martinez and her family praised the Los Angeles police officers who investigated her case and called on fellow vendors to speak up when attacked.

“We must not stay silent,” she said.

More to Read

CaliforniaCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

James Queally

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts, the district attorney’s office and juvenile justice issues for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    How Storytelling Is Helping L.A. Fire Survivors Heal

    In this episode, we visit Saved By A Story, a writing workshop founded by Palisades fire survivor Kathy Katims. The monthly gatherings bring together survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires to write, reflect, and share their experiences in community.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Bad Bunny, Karol G & Some Hot Takes About Latin Music In 2026

    For this episode, hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito break down the year’s biggest milestones: Bad Bunny’s historic solo Super Bowl halftime show, Karol G becoming the first Latina to headline Coachella, and Fuerza Regida making history as the first Música Mexicana act to ever play Dodger Stadium.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement