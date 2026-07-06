Missing woman found dead in the desert near her home

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A Piñon Hills woman who went missing in late May was found dead in a desert area near her home more than a month later, authorities said.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 10600 block of Oasis Road around 8 p.m. on June 30 after someone discovered a deceased person in the desert, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Department.

The remains were identified as Loretta Pilitsis, 55, of Piñon Hills, authorities said. Investigators did not disclose further details surrounding the cause and manner of her death.

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The woman had been missing since May 25, when deputies took a report of a missing person in the 900 block of Locust Road. When they arrived on the scene, deputies learned Pilitsis had left her residence on foot and was last seen near her home, authorities said.

An “extensive search” of the surrounding area was conducted at the time of the initial report using K-9 teams and air assets, but she was not located, according to the press release.

An investigation is currently ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904 or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at (844) 909-3006, officials said.