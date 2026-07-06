Car crash shuts down Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu in both directions

Southern California Edison crews work to fix a power pole that has closed all lanes on PCH at Paradise Cove Road after a vehicle crash Monday morning.

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A car crash closed Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Monday morning and authorities say it could remain shut down through the afternoon.

The closure is expected to last until 3 p.m. as Southern California Edison crews work to repair the downed pole, the California Department of Transportation announced in a social media post.

Deputies were initially called at 3:20 a.m. to Pacific Coast Highway, near Paradise Cove Road, for reports of a vehicle that crashed into a pole, said Lt. Roman Foss with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

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Foss said the crash was a hit-and-run, and the vehicle and driver had left the area before deputies arrived.

By 9 a.m., Caltrans officials announced crews would be in the area for about five to six hours to repair the damage.