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Evacuation warning lifted in Encino as crews gain upper hand on brush fire

City of Los Angeles Fire Department signage
Los Angeles firefighters stopped forward progress on a brush fire near the Encino Reservoir on Tuesday.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times 2026 intern Seamus Bozeman
By Seamus Bozeman
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A small brush fire broke out in Encino on Tuesday afternoon, spurring a brief evacuation warning for areas surrounding the fire.

The fire started around noon in the vicinity of the Encino Reservoir, near the 4500 block of North Encino Avenue, the L.A. City Fire Department said. It quickly grew from half an acre to five acres.

The department said the response to the fire included fire crews, heavy equipment and water-dropping aircraft.

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The fire briefly threatened homes in the area before firefighters were able to gain the upper hand, the department said.

Around 2 p.m., the department announced that forward progress had been stopped, and by 4 p.m., the evacuation for nearby homeowners had been lifted.

The fire left nearly a thousand Department of Water and Power customers without power in the Encino area, the DWP reported, according to Fox 11.

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Seamus Bozeman

Seamus Bozeman is a reporting intern with the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team and a Los Angeles native heading into his final year as a journalism major at Cal State Los Angeles. He is an avid reporter who focuses his coverage on labor issues and investigative journalism. When he isn’t chasing a story, Bozeman enjoys rock climbing, cycling, hiking and being outside. You can find him on Instagram at @chickentownhi

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