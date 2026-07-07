L.A. feds make arrests linked to alleged gangster who operated from jail cell in India

Federal authorities in Los Angeles said Monday they had made arrests and filed charges against alleged organized crime leaders based in India.

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Federal, local and international authorities have arrested 24 alleged members of transnational organized crime groups, including several who are believed to be tied to the 2023 assassination of a Sikh activist outside a Canadian temple.

Authorities have made arrests in the United States, Canada and Europe, including eight people in Southern California, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles.

Among those charged in one of three separate federal indictments unsealed in Los Angeles is Lawrence Bishnoi, who allegedly personally directed political assassinations, murders, shootings, extortion, kidnappings, drug trafficking, human smuggling and other crimes from his jail cell in India.

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Bishnoi and a childhood friend, Satinderjeet Singh, allegedly ordered the June 2023 assassination of a prominent religious and political leader from the Punjab state of India who was living in British Columbia. Although authorities identified the victim only by his initials, H.S.N., media reports identify him as Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Federal, local. and international officials are expected to provide more details on the federal charges and arrests at a Tuesday morning press conference.