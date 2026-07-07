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Heat wave bakes Los Angeles. Here’s when it will be hottest

People ride the roller coaster at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica on July 5.
(Arwen Clemans/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., JUNE 26, 2019Los Angeles Times Staff bio photo of Alexandra Wigglesworth (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
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  • A significant heat wave is expected to push Los Angeles County temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal this week.
  • The National Weather Service issued heat advisories for coastal and inland areas.

A heat wave is set to bake Los Angeles County this week, with temperatures predicted to be 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for non-coastal areas starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, saying that temperatures are likely to reach 100 degrees or higher across the region’s interior. A heat advisory for inland areas, including downtown Los Angeles, is in effect starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The heat wave is being caused by a high-pressure system over the region, said Spencer Fielding, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. While downtown Los Angeles normally sees temperatures in the mid-70s this time of year, the mercury could reach close to 90 this week, he said.

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Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day for most areas, with high temperatures in the mid-80s along the coasts, the mid-90s to 102 in the valleys, and 105 to 107 in the Antelope Valley, according to the weather service. The coasts may cool a couple degrees Thursday due to a stronger and earlier sea breeze, but the valleys are expected to see little change, and the mountains and far interior may warm a degree or two, forecasters said.

People should be sure to stay hydrated, try to avoid spending time outside in the sun and check on those who are vulnerable to the effects of heat, such as older people and children, Fielding said.

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Temperatures are expected to fall over the weekend due to a potential return of some moisture to the area, with scattered showers possible Saturday into Sunday, Fielding said. Those showers are expected to primarily affect coastal areas around Santa Barbara, but it’s possible they could reach Los Angeles as well, he said.

Conditions will likely warm back up by the start of next week, Fielding said.

Santa Barbara is also expected to see gusty sundowner winds across its southwest coast in the evenings this week, with gusts of up to 45 to 50 mph, Fielding said. The hot, dry offshore winds could elevate fire risk, he added.

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Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is a reporter who covers the Inland Empire and Mojave Desert communities for the Los Angeles Times.

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