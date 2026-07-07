Heat wave bakes Los Angeles. Here’s when it will be hottest

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A heat wave is set to bake Los Angeles County this week, with temperatures predicted to be 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for non-coastal areas starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, saying that temperatures are likely to reach 100 degrees or higher across the region’s interior. A heat advisory for inland areas, including downtown Los Angeles, is in effect starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The heat wave is being caused by a high-pressure system over the region, said Spencer Fielding, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. While downtown Los Angeles normally sees temperatures in the mid-70s this time of year, the mercury could reach close to 90 this week, he said.

Advertisement

Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day for most areas, with high temperatures in the mid-80s along the coasts, the mid-90s to 102 in the valleys, and 105 to 107 in the Antelope Valley, according to the weather service. The coasts may cool a couple degrees Thursday due to a stronger and earlier sea breeze, but the valleys are expected to see little change, and the mountains and far interior may warm a degree or two, forecasters said.

Temperatures across the area look to warm this week with daytime temperatures expected to climb up into the 90s to 100° across the area. Places near the coast will stay cooler but are still expected to see warm temperatures in the coming days. #socal #cawx pic.twitter.com/OztCwxdROw — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 5, 2026

People should be sure to stay hydrated, try to avoid spending time outside in the sun and check on those who are vulnerable to the effects of heat, such as older people and children, Fielding said.

Advertisement

Temperatures are expected to fall over the weekend due to a potential return of some moisture to the area, with scattered showers possible Saturday into Sunday, Fielding said. Those showers are expected to primarily affect coastal areas around Santa Barbara, but it’s possible they could reach Los Angeles as well, he said.

Conditions will likely warm back up by the start of next week, Fielding said.

Santa Barbara is also expected to see gusty sundowner winds across its southwest coast in the evenings this week, with gusts of up to 45 to 50 mph, Fielding said. The hot, dry offshore winds could elevate fire risk, he added.