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L.A. County posts $20,000 reward to find man suspected of killing father and daughter in Long Beach crash

L.A. County has put out a $20,000 reward for information on Octavio Montano Islas, pictured above.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion to reestablish a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Octavio Montano Islas, who was identified as the drunk driver responsible for the deaths of a father and daughter in Long Beach.
(Long Beach Police Department)
Karen Garcia.
By Karen Garcia
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  • Long Beach police believe Octavio Montano Islas was behind the wheel of a Dodge Ram that slammed into an apartment building in 2022 and killed a man and his daughter.
  • Islas has been at large despite hefty rewards offered by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to reestablish a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man police say plowed into a Long Beach apartment, killing a father and his 3-year-old daughter.

Long Beach Police Department detectives continue to search for Octavio Montano Islas who authorities have identified as the man suspected of drunkenly driving a 2014 Dodge Ram that slammed into an apartment building in the 6600 block of Rose Avenue in May of 2022.

Islas, who was 24 years old at the time of the incident, allegedly fled the scene on foot, according to police.

The crash resulted in the death of Long Beach residents Jose Palacios-Gonzalez, 42, and his daughter Samantha Palacios. Jose was declared deceased at the scene while Samantha was rushed to a local hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

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Oscar Flores talks at a press conference with LAPD after his uncle Jose Melesio was struck and killed off Figueroa near 75th street in South LA on April 27, 2026/

California

Police seek suspect in hit-and-run that killed baseball fan visiting L.A. for Dodgers game

Police are offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a driver who killed a man visiting L.A. for a Dodgers game in a hit-and-run on April 27.

The reward was previously offered at $10,000, until the Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Janice Hahn to increase the amount to $20,000 in 2025. Rewards are set to expire after a designated time. The reward has now been reestablished through a motion by Hahn in the hopes of finding Islas.

“Jose and Samantha’s loved ones have lived with the pain of this unimaginable loss for more than four years now, and still have not gotten justice,” said Hahn, whose fourth district includes the city of Long Beach.

“We are asking anyone who may have any information on where Octavio is or where he may have gone to please share it with detectives.”

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The Los Angeles County District attorney’s office has issued a warrant for Islas’ arrest on suspicion of two counts of felony manslaughter, one count of felony driving under the influence and one count of felony hit and run.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Commander Paul Baum of the Long Beach Police Department Special Investigations Division at (562) 570-7449.

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Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

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