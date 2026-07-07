Metal pole pierces windshield, hits pregnant driver after falling off truck on SoCal freeway

A metal bar that fell from a truck penetrated this van’s windshield and struck a woman in the abdomen.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A mother and her unborn twins miraculously survived after a metal pole fell off a truck on a Southern California freeway, pierced her car windshield and struck her in the stomach, authorities said.

In what could have been a scene from a horror movie — but fortunately had a happy ending — the California Highway Patrol said the expectant mother was driving a Ram ProMaster northbound on the 5 Freeway in the Temecula area on Wednesday around 2:15 p.m. when the incident occurred.

“In what can only be described as a miracle, the woman sustained only minor injuries, and the twins are reported to be fine,” the CHP said on social media.

The incident occurred on the 5 Freeway in the Temecula area around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday. (CHP)

Photos released by CHP show a hole punched through the van’s windshield and a web of cracks surrounding it. The pole appears to be a car hauler tie-down bar.

According to the CHP, unsecured loads contribute to thousands of crashes each year, which lead to serious injuries and death. Road debris alone causes over 200,000 crashes in the U.S.

“A simple metal bar became a high-speed projectile — a stark reminder that what isn’t properly secured can turn deadly in an instant,” the CHP said in a statement.